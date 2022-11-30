The Valorant community was recently graced with a wholesome moment, as a clip of the Portuguese caster Luis "Moove" Silva gained traction on Twitter. The clip, which has been reshared by prominent esporting personality Jake Lucky, featured Silva trying to cast a match from the Valorant Campeonato de Elite Promotion Qualifier on Twitch before his daughter came in and started tickling him.

Moove @m0oVe



Pai multitasking sofre Quase possível formar a analista mais nova nos esports neste fim de semana de Qualifiers de @Valorant_PT . . quase .Pai multitasking sofre Quase possível formar a analista mais nova nos esports neste fim de semana de Qualifiers de @Valorant_PT . . quase .Pai multitasking sofre 😅 https://t.co/0TwIqFo4r6

What ensued was Moove trying to dodge and rebuke his daughter's attacks while commentating in a professional tone, making for a hilarious scene for the audience. The streamer himself shared the wholesome moment yesterday, captioning it:

"Multitasking father suffers."

"This is the wholesome content I needed today": Clip of Valorant caster's tickle fight with daughter gains traction

With the online social media space inundated with trolls and bad-faith actors, truly wholesome moments, especially ones that happen on live streams, have become quite rare.

This is why many people appreciated the clip so much, as it shows the Valorant caster in a professional setting maintaining his commentary, all the while playing with his daughter without shooing her away.

Many Twitter users took to replying to the various clips, asserting that wholesome content like this is exactly what they needed:

The fact that Moove kept his composure while tickle-fighting his daughter on stream was also lauded by many, with some even suggesting he should get a raise:

Manley @Manley_FPS @JakeSucky @m0oVe As a dad of two this is so wholesome and relatable. @JakeSucky @m0oVe As a dad of two this is so wholesome and relatable.

Timestamp 4:00:25

However, not everyone was pleased with the interaction. A few noted what they felt was unprofessional behavior on the caster's part for letting his daughter disturb him during an official match. Users like Ansee thought that while the interaction might be cute, it was unseemly in this setting:

Ansee @Ansee7_ @JakeSucky @m0oVe Wholesome and cute but unprofessional. Not sure what makes this caster of the year worthy @JakeSucky @m0oVe Wholesome and cute but unprofessional. Not sure what makes this caster of the year worthy

A vast majority of people didn't seem to have a problem, and some even defended his actions, saying it was not unprofessional because he didn't let the tickling meddle with his job.

Applehack @Applehack97 @Ansee7_ @JakeSucky @m0oVe he maintained his casting voice on point, never lost focus on the game and still entertained his daughter at the same time. How is that NOT professional? @Ansee7_ @JakeSucky @m0oVe he maintained his casting voice on point, never lost focus on the game and still entertained his daughter at the same time. How is that NOT professional?

Steve Pereira @slimKKKKK @Ansee7_ @JakeSucky @m0oVe Casting a qualifier without receving any penny just to promote more PT teams, whats your problem? Did you tried to see his previous work aleast? @Ansee7_ @JakeSucky @m0oVe Casting a qualifier without receving any penny just to promote more PT teams, whats your problem? Did you tried to see his previous work aleast?

Most thought it was cute and thanked Jake Lucky for sharing it to brighten their day. Dads in the community also replied positively, talking about their own experiences with children:

The Gamer Parents Podcast @GamerParentsPod @JakeSucky @m0oVe As a father of two, I love seeing this. Hopefully it's still received well. I'm enjoying watching the tickle fight more than the Valorant @JakeSucky @m0oVe As a father of two, I love seeing this. Hopefully it's still received well. I'm enjoying watching the tickle fight more than the Valorant

Manley @Manley_FPS @JakeSucky @m0oVe As a dad of two this is so wholesome and relatable. @JakeSucky @m0oVe As a dad of two this is so wholesome and relatable.

Docx2 @docx2gamer @JakeSucky @m0oVe “Vais-te maguar” might be the most Portuguese sentence ever, said by dads all across Portugal🤣🤣 @JakeSucky @m0oVe “Vais-te maguar” might be the most Portuguese sentence ever, said by dads all across Portugal🤣🤣

Some even wanted Jake to invite Moove to cast and the Portuguese caster even replied, making a joke about inviting his daughter to commentate on official matches.

Luis Silva, aka Moove, is an experienced esporting host and commentator with prior experience on Overwatch where he was the Portuguese Community Lead. He has been a Portuguese language commentator for numerous top-tier Valorant tournaments including VCT Masters, VCT Champions, and VCT Game Changers.

He takes a regular interest in the regional Valorant qualifiers in Portugal and was casting the VCE Temporada 2 Promotion Qualifier when the wholesome moment occurred.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes