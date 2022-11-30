The Valorant community was recently graced with a wholesome moment, as a clip of the Portuguese caster Luis "Moove" Silva gained traction on Twitter. The clip, which has been reshared by prominent esporting personality Jake Lucky, featured Silva trying to cast a match from the Valorant Campeonato de Elite Promotion Qualifier on Twitch before his daughter came in and started tickling him.
What ensued was Moove trying to dodge and rebuke his daughter's attacks while commentating in a professional tone, making for a hilarious scene for the audience. The streamer himself shared the wholesome moment yesterday, captioning it:
"Multitasking father suffers."
"This is the wholesome content I needed today": Clip of Valorant caster's tickle fight with daughter gains traction
With the online social media space inundated with trolls and bad-faith actors, truly wholesome moments, especially ones that happen on live streams, have become quite rare.
This is why many people appreciated the clip so much, as it shows the Valorant caster in a professional setting maintaining his commentary, all the while playing with his daughter without shooing her away.
Many Twitter users took to replying to the various clips, asserting that wholesome content like this is exactly what they needed:
The fact that Moove kept his composure while tickle-fighting his daughter on stream was also lauded by many, with some even suggesting he should get a raise:
Timestamp 4:00:25
However, not everyone was pleased with the interaction. A few noted what they felt was unprofessional behavior on the caster's part for letting his daughter disturb him during an official match. Users like Ansee thought that while the interaction might be cute, it was unseemly in this setting:
A vast majority of people didn't seem to have a problem, and some even defended his actions, saying it was not unprofessional because he didn't let the tickling meddle with his job.
Most thought it was cute and thanked Jake Lucky for sharing it to brighten their day. Dads in the community also replied positively, talking about their own experiences with children:
Some even wanted Jake to invite Moove to cast and the Portuguese caster even replied, making a joke about inviting his daughter to commentate on official matches.
Luis Silva, aka Moove, is an experienced esporting host and commentator with prior experience on Overwatch where he was the Portuguese Community Lead. He has been a Portuguese language commentator for numerous top-tier Valorant tournaments including VCT Masters, VCT Champions, and VCT Game Changers.
He takes a regular interest in the regional Valorant qualifiers in Portugal and was casting the VCE Temporada 2 Promotion Qualifier when the wholesome moment occurred.
