Twitch streamer julieee22 shows off a wholesome, live-animated scene after being raided

Twitch streamer julieee22 offers a pretty unique experience on her channel. Being a live animator, she hosts cute livestreams, all of which are animated and interactive. According to her website, this is all achieved with the help of Adobe CharacterAnimator.

However, in a recent clip on Reddit’s LiveStreamFails, the streamer was raided, revealing an excellent post-raid animation, where she then introduced herself to the audience. Besides being cute, it was an impressive animation.

Twitch streamer julieee22 welcomed newcomers to Doodletown

(Clip begins at 1:15:49)

After being raided by fellow Twitch streamer Kiuberry, a custom animation of cats dressed up in cute animal costumes such as squids, otters, and similar things would begin playing, with julieee22 expressing excitement but also nervousness as she stammers for a few moments:

“Where those people come from? Oh snap, oh snap! I, heh heh, what’s going on? Um, Mr. Camera, Mr. Camera! Yeah, what is going on?”

After mentioning 'Mr. Camera,' the scene switched back to the Twitch streamer’s animated character. She then asked Mr. Camera to go check the door since they were being raided. The perspective changed once again and the camera angle went down the flights of stairs, with julieee22 waiting at the top.

The streamer then greeted all the newcomers and set up another transition as they would shift down to the mayor’s office:

“Yeah, I’m gonna grab my outfit, yeah, meet you guys downstairs! Escort everyone, to the mayor’s office! Pretty please! Oh no, oh no! Mm, I’m running!”

Julieee22’s animated stream would change once again, to the front door. The parachuting kittens transition briefly played out again, which could also be seen through the open door. With another quick transition, viewers were treated to a look inside the mayor’s office.

“Heeeey, welcome in everyone, how goes?”

The mayor’s office was a bit cluttered, with a cute welcome banner, and several advertisements for “Bring Your Fish to Fish Park”, alongside julieee22’s several kittens. One can be seen napping in a chair, while another has a ticket that reads “Ask Baitochan” on its head.

It was an incredibly wholesome moment on the Twitch streamer’s channel, who is well-known for such cute, pastel-colored animated livestreams. The actual person behind the stream, Julie, is a Japanese animator living in America. Although she uses Adobe CharacterAnimator for her Twitch streams, she is versed in various art styles.

Reddit responds to adorable Twitch stream

The Twitch streamer herself took to Twitter to express her appreciation for being featured on LiveStreamFails, as it undoubtedly brought a lot of attention to her unique, animated livestreams.

Quite a few Redditors loved Julie’s stream, finding it cute and adorable. Others spoke about her talent for animation and appreciated what they saw. It has to be incredibly difficult to make something like this on a daily basis, so quite a few Redditors appreciate her work.

One viewer admitted that they were slightly worried after seeing the clip on the LiveStreamFails subreddit, which is known for content of a more negative nature. Although excited that it was Julie, they were also worried, but finally glad that it was just a wholesome clip.

Several viewers on Reddit were impressed by the stream, with at least one dropping a follow on her Twitch channel.

While there were some negative responses, the majority were positive replies, with most Redditors quite impressed with this streamer and her animation style.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes