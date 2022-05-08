Watch: Australian Twitch streamer has a truly wholesome moment with a kangaroo

An Australian Twitch streamer recently had a wholesome moment with a kangaroo at a wildlife park. While kangaroos can be intimidating creatures, the streamer's experience goes to prove that they can be pretty cute, too.

The streamer in question goes by the name Empirrre. He was playing with one of the kangaroos at a park when it began licking his hand. In what was a pretty adorable moment, he joked that he had been accepted by the kangaroos.

"I am one of them. I have become one with the kangaroo."

Twitch streamer Empirrre encounters adorable kangaroo

Empirrre is a streamer from Australia who typically produces Just Chatting streams, only occasionally diving into the world of games. He decided to broadcast an IRL (in real life) stream from a wildlife park in Perth, the capital of Western Australia, where he interacted with a variety of different animals. This included some kangaroos, the animals most people think of when they think of Australia.

He got really close to one kangaroo and sat on the ground with the creature. He put his hand out before the kangaroo, and it used two of its front paws to grab onto it. The kangaroo began licking his hand and wrist, seemingly trying to clean it. This made for a wholesome moment.

"Chat, he's licking me. He's cleaning me."

Kangaroos, like many other animals, groom themselves by licking their fur clean. Kangaroos lick the inside of their pouches as well. And sometimes, they even lick other kangaroos to show their affection and help clean their fur. Empirrre said that the kangaroos had accepted him as one of them because one kangaroo was trying to clean his wrist by continuously licking it.

He compared the feeling to being licked by a cat. Cats typically have a rough, sandpaper-like texture to their tongue. One of the few reasons why cats have such rigid tongues is to help groom themselves. The tongue acts like a comb, helping to detangle fur and remove loose fur.

"You know when cats lick you? It feels like that."

He said that he had never experienced anything quite like being licked by a kangaroo before.

Viewers react to Twitch streamer's moment with the kangaroo

On Reddit, some viewers of the clip said that they would be scared to interact with a kangaroo that closely. While kangaroos are typically not hostile, they are strong enough to potentially be dangerous.

A couple of Reddit users pointed out that the type of kangaroo Empirrre was petting was likely harmless, especially since it was in a wildlife park.

It was interesting to see Empirrre's up-close interaction with a kangaroo on the Twitch stream. Luckily, it wasn't a fully grown red kangaroo, in which case the moment may not have been as cute.

