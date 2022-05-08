Watch: Twitch streamer Yuggie reveals an ingenious trick

Twitch streamer Yuggie recently revealed an ingenious trick to expose webcam filters on Twitch.

She divulged that if you want to test whether a streamer is using a filter or not, ask them to wave their hand in front of their face. If they're using a filter, it should come off before quickly snapping back on once the hand passes by. The Korean streamer said:

"If you do this, it's gonna get rid of the filter."

Yuggie reveals trick to expose camera filters

While on stream, Yuggie revealed a trick to expose streamers who use camera filters in their streams.

Camera filters have become more sophisticated and easily accessible in recent years. There are filters that can do anything from digitally applying makeup to mimicking plastic surgery. With how easy they are to use whilst being difficult to detect, it can leave a lot of people wondering if what they are seeing is real or a digitally created illusion.

The Korean streamer gave people who are curious about these filters some advice on how to spot them. She stated that if you get the streamer to wave their hand between their face and the camera, the filter should come off briefly before it gets reapplied:

"If you wanna know if it's real or not, ask her, 'Can you shake your hand in front of the camera?'"

The IRL streamer even provided a demonstration, turning a filter on from the phone she was streaming on. She waved her hand in front of the face, creating some distortion as the filter came off and back on.

There is a significant amount of debate around the usage of such filters. While many think filters are fine, others say that using them to achieve unrealistic standards of beauty can be damaging to younger audiences.

Younger, more impressionable audiences may develop self-esteem issues if they are constantly seeing people using filters to alter their appearance. It could also make it difficult for them to interact with others in person, where such filters can't be implemented.

Fans react to Yuggie's trick to spot filters

Some viewers reflected on how impressive the technology behind camera filters has become in such a short amount of time.

Others said they couldn't imagine being so reliant on filters to enhance their image, claiming they would be scared to go outside without them.

Another person stated that Yuggie didn't need to showcase her trick because the background itself warped due to the filter.

It's worth noting that she was filming in a store with people walking around in the background, whereas many streamers who use filters are streaming from their room or somewhere with a more static background.

Edited by R. Elahi