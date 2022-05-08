Pokimane, Valkyrae, Karl Jacobs and more send MrBeast birthday wishes

Jimmy "MrBeast" turned 24 years old today. Many fans and fellow content creators are wishing him a happy birthday. Suffice to say, the YouTuber has left an indelible mark on the internet.

Donaldson took to Twitter to wish himself a happy birthday, prompting many others to follow suit.

MrBeast @MrBeast Happy birthday MrBeast Happy birthday MrBeast

MrBeast turns 24

The YouTuber, who has nearly 95 million subscribers on his main channel, celebrated his 24th birthday today. He tweeted out to his 14 million followers on Twitter that it was his birthday, as well as a year-by-year breakdown of how many views he's received on YouTube each year since he began uploading.

MrBeast @MrBeast Here’s how many YT views I’ve gotten every year of my life. Another successful year 🥳



12 - 15,000 Here’s how many YT views I’ve gotten every year of my life. Another successful year 🥳23 - 13,265,311,41422 - 8,184,185,54421 - 3,324,451,66020 - 2,099,879,91119 - 464,282,51718 - 122,441,81317 - 5,482,59616 - 202,00015 - 125,63414 - 41,14813 - 7,00012 - 15,000

Needless to say, he has come a long way since he began uploading at the age of 12. There was an observable uptick in views in 2016. Donaldson was 18 back then and he had withdrawn from East Carolina University to pursue YouTube full-time.

While dropping out of college to become a YouTuber is certainly a tremendous gamble, it has more than paid off for MrBeast, who is one of the top names and highest earners on the platform.

While he is known for the expensive stunts and giveaways he frequently showcases in his videos, he also has multiple companies, a chain of restaurants and his own charity. He has accomplished so much at such a young age, with the potential to achieve even more in the future.

Donaldson spoke about some of his ambitions in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. He was the featured on the cover of the magazine's first-ever Creators Issue, which included a lengthy profile on the YouTuber. He discussed wanting to build the biggest YouTube channel ever, as well as his goals of continuing to build his entrepreneurial and philanthropic ventures.

At the age of 24, Donaldson is only behind Pewdiepie in terms of subscribers for a YouTube channel owned by a single person. Reaching 100 million subscribers before his next birthday seems like a certainty.

Streamers and content creators wish MrBeast a happy birthday

Many of Donaldson's fellow YouTubers and streamers responded to his tweet to wish him a happy 24th birthday, including Pokimane, Valkyrae and Karl Jacobs.

Donaldson has seen massive growth on his YouTube channel over the last year, receiving over 13 billion views since his last birthday. He still has plenty of room to grow, and could potentially post some ridiculous numbers this time next year.

