"Can I have my beer now?"- Mizkif reacts to being force-fed at a Korean restaurant

Matthew "Mizkif" was eating at a Korean restaurant with fellow OTK streamers Emiru and Esfand as well as AustinShow. The streamers are currently on a trip to South Korea and are sharing their journey through IRL streaming.

At the restaurant, Miz was force-fed some soup by the stream's camerawoman. He didn't want to eat the soup, initially keeping his mouth closed. Eventually he gave in, but said that he still didn't like the soup:

"Can I have my beer now?"

Mizkif force-fed soup at a Korean restaurant

While the group of streamers were live on Esfand's channel, they went out to a restaurant in South Korea for dinner. At the table was a large bowl of soup that Miz had tried at a previous restaurant and didn't care for.

Shannon, a woman the group met on Twitter who's been working as their camera operator for the trip, said that the soup was really good. She told him to give it another try, grabbing a spoonful of the soup and holding it up to his mouth.

He kept his mouth shut, not wanting to give the soup another try. He didn't back down until Shannon said that she was going to spill the soup onto him if he didn't open his mouth:

"I'm gonna spill on you."

He begrudgingly opened his mouth, eating the spoonful of soup. He had a look of disgust on his face as he tasted and swallowed it. He stated that giving it another try didn't change his mind.

"I didn't like this yesterday. I don't like it today."

Esfand opined that Mizkif should eat the soup in honor of Sean, a king crab that they bought and named before having it turned into sashimi at a restaurant they previously went to:

"Do it for Sean. What if Sean killed this crab?"

The chat mocked Miz by spamming the BabyRage emote, implying he was acting childish by not wanting to give the soup a try. He told them to stop spamming it:

"Dude, chat. Shut up with the baby rage, okay?"

Shannon reached for another spoonful and held it up to his mouth once again. This time it took less coaxing, but he insisted afterward that he wouldn't eat any more of the soup.

"Okay, I'm done. Can I go play games now?"

He then asked Shannon to hand him his beer, presumably to rinse the taste of the soup out of his mouth.

Fans react to Mizkif being force-fed

Besides the BabyRage emotes, many viewers in the chat made fun of the streamer for his "American" taste buds. They said that his body must be craving some pizza or a hamburger right about now.

Fans mocked Mizkif for being such a picky eater on his South Korea trip (Images via Twitch)

Suffice to say, the streamer wasn't a big fan of this local cuisine. However, it did make for entertaining content.

