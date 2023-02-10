Clip of Tectone accidentally leaking $35K sponsorship deal goes viral on Reddit, sparks debate about donations to Twitch streamers

A week-old clip of OTK streamer Tectone accidentally leaking an email detailing a $35K sponsorship deal has gained significant traction on social media.

Many people have commented on the YouTuber's reaction to the email notification popping up on his screen during a livestream. The sponsorship deal appears to be from an MMO called Lost Ark.

While the notification briefly stayed on the screen, it was clear that Tectone did not want his audience to see it, judging by the way he jumped out of his chair and shouted:

"Delete the VOD, delete the VOD."

"Don't donate to streamers": Reddit reacts to Tectone getting $35K for Lost Ark sponsorship

Tectone is known for playing RPGs on stream. TwitchTracker notes that while he is a variety streamer, his most streamed game by far is Genshin Impact. With just over 800K followers on Twitch, his average concurrent viewership over the last month was around 3K.

Many fans noted that the Texan content creator was getting quite a nifty sum of money for the number of hours he has streamed Lost Ark. He has not streamed it since February 2022, according to TwitchTracker, meaning the payment is either very delayed or a recurring deal.

The notification to the email read:

"you have money on the way from OTK Media Inc. OTK Media Inc. sent you USD 35,000.00. Memo: Inv #LostArk Your money is on the..."

Upon seeing the pop-up, Tectone's immediate response was to scream in panic and stop sharing his screen. He then jumped out of his chair while Emiru and Mizkif looked on from behind:

"What is that!?! Oh my god. Holy sh*t!"

After saying he would have to delete the VOD, the streamer tried to make light of the situation by telling his audience that "nobody saw that":

"Chat nobody saw that, nobody saw that. That's bad... Anyways."

Mizkif chimed in, asking why the pop-up even appeared on the main monitor, which was on full display on the stream. Tectone replied:

"I don't know how to turn it off, man!"

He then pretended like he hadn't leaked anything, saying:

"Didn't leak anything, I didn't leak anything. Nothin, it didn't say nothing."

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail had a lot to say about the clip. Many wondered how someone could justify donating their money to streamers who get paid high amounts to sponsor games and other content on their broadcasts. Others were impressed by the deal.

Here are some of the reactions from the subreddit:

It is clear that Tectone's reaction did not go down well with many people in the community. Twitch powerhouse xQc has previously commented on successful creators feigning ignorance when it comes to their paychecks, and he did not mince his words in his criticism.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes