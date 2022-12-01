"Stop being a dumb*ss": xQc calls out rich streamers who keep up a facade of being broke, explains why they do it

Twitch star Felix "xQc" recently discussed why some streamers maintain the appearance of being broke despite being financially secure.

As one of the most popular streamers on the purple platform, xQc has over 11 million followers and has achieved immense success through content creation.

During his latest stream, the former Overwatch pro stated that he doesn't approve of people putting up facades and not showing their true nature. He said:

"Streamers that act like they don't make a lot of money. Streamers that act like, 'Oh, I'm broke.' Even sometimes I call them out. I'm like, 'Dude, you're rich. Stop being a dumb*ss.'"

"It's a system that makes them money": xQc explains why some streamers act like they don't make a lot of money

While playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on stream, xQc spoke about streamers and content creators who refuse to publicly acknowledge that they make a lot of money.

He was quite blunt with his criticism, accusing such individuals of deliberately hiding behind a "facade":

"They literally act like that deliberately. They do it on purpose. And they joke or whatever, but they're not joking."

The Canadian streamer noted that he wasn't singling out any person. However, according to him, there are a lot of people who refuse to be categorized as rich or well-off. He explained:

"I'm not calling anybody out. I'm saying, they deliberately... A bunch of times you say, 'Yo dude, you earn a lot of money.' 'No.' And they try so hard to tell you that they don't, right? Because it's a brick in the facade, right?"

xQc added that denying that one is making a lot of money is a financial strategy. According to him, the facade of being "broke" is something that helps them earn more money as viewers are more likely to donate to someone they think is not rich:

"That's entangled with the system. A system that's rewarding. It's a system that makes them money. And one of the bricks of that is acting like you don't make money."

Timestamp 12:38:40

xQc continued to call such streamers out, explaining that their whole public image, which he repeatedly refers to as their facade, is nothing but a sham. He said:

"So you remove one brick or the other and another and the facade falls apart. And you can't have that."

Reddit reacts to xQc's clip

The Redditors of r/LivestreamFail had a lot to say about the Twitch star's opinions. Many backed him up, giving examples to justify their claims. Here are some of the reactions:

The clip has clearly reignited the debate surrounding subscriptions and donations towards big streamers, something that has been going on for quite a long time.

A few personalities, such as Pokimane, have actively talked about it. She has even capped donations to $5 to stop people from spending unnecessary amounts on her streams.

