5 things you probably didn't know about xQc

Felix "xQc" is at the zenith of Twitch streaming. He has taken over the platform like wildfire over the past two to three years and his growth has been one of the most remarkable trajectories that Twitch has ever seen. Presently, he has well over 11 million followers on his channel, making him the sixth most followed streamer on the platform. He is trailing only behind Ninja, Auronplay, Rubius, Ibai, and Tfue.

Much of his success and fame is down to his unique personality and the fact that he is a relentlessly hard worker. He streams almost regularly, and to top it off, his streams are usually 20+ hours long, which makes him accessible to almost anyone on the planet.

Regardless of his fame, there remain a few things that the majority of his fans are not aware of. This listicle will discuss five such facts that people do not know.

5 lesser-known facts about xQc

1) Becoming a pro gamer during his teens

Felix is known to be a prolific eSports gamer back in his heydays. However, many are not aware that he had joined his first Overwatch pro team at the tender age of 19! He joined an eSports organization called DatZit Gaming in 2016 when the Canadian was still in his late teenage years.

In fact, later in 2016, he was picked up by another organization called Denial Esports. He reached his first Overwatch World Cup finals when he was just 20. Unfortunately, his team was defeated by South Korea.

2) Losing $1.85 million in gambling

Besides being a consistent streamer, the 26-year-old is a regular gambler. Many of his streams will see him try out his hands in slot machine games. Earlier this year, Felix even announced that he would be doing gambling-sponsored streams, which got him into a lot of controversy.

Nonetheless, he does not shy away from his addiction and has openly admitted to his gambling habits. In a podcast with Imane "Pokimane," he even confessed to his obsession with gambling and revealed the highest amount he has lost so far. He exclaimed:

“Yeah, I’m addicted. I lost $1.85 million this month.”

3) Incurring multiple bans

Despite his success and prosperity, xQc has been suspended on multiple occasions from his Twitch account. The streamer has been famously banned a total of 5 times! His first suspension came in 2019 when he received a 72-hour long ban for showing explicit content.

Over the years, he has faced embargo from Twitch for several other reasons, such as playing suggestive games and streaming the Tokyo Olympics. However, his latest ban appears to be unclear to many fans. Fortunately for the streamer, he was unbanned in a few days.

4) Most watched streamer

xQc was not only the most watched streamer of 2020 but also of 2021. Streams Charts, a Twitch analyst, compiled a list of the most-watched streamers in 2021, taking into account both hours watched and peak audiences. xQc took the prize in terms of hours watched, with over 100 million more than second place.

He had over 274 million hours of watch time while sitting at a peak of 173,620 viewers. The second was Gaules, who had over 165 million hours of watch time.

5) Mentored by a Grandmaster

Felix is good at many things, however, chess is not one of his fortes. Nonetheless, back in early 2020, xQc participated in an amateur online chess tournament called PogChamps. He was mentored and coached by none other than Hikaru Nakamura.

Although he came last in the group, his match vs Moistcr1TiKaL became the most viewed stream on Chess.com's YouTube channel. Presently, the video has over 14 million views even though he lost the match within 6 moves.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta