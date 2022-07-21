“Craziest s**t since racism”: Fans speculate that Pokimane may have said the N-word on stream again

Twitch powerhouse Imane "Pokimane" is one of the most popular figures in the streaming landscape as of now, racking up over nine million followers on Twitch alone. Despite such an imposing success, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer has had her fair share of controversies.

Now, after all these years, the Twitch streamer may have said the highly controversial N-word on stream again, eliciting a wave of responses from viewers.

Did Pokimane really say the N-word again during her livestream?

On July 21, 2022, a clip of Imane playing Valorant immediately gained attention on Reddit, where many online viewers and Reddit users speculated that she may have said the controversial N-word again on livestream. When heard out of context, it does seem like it could be the epithet, but it's still not clear.

Notably, this isn't the first time Pokimane has come under hot water for saying a slur word on stream. Way back in 2019, a clip of her saying the N-word went viral, evoking a range of different reactions from viewers at the time.

However, this time around, the majority of the viewers aren't sure if it was indeed the N-word that she said or just something random related to the game that she was playing.

Fans react to Pokimane's recent livestream

As expected, as soon as the clip was made public on Reddit, several viewers chimed in to figure it out. Based on the reaction from viewers, the community seemed a bit divided on the matter. While many viewers are convinced that she said the N-word again, others are not.

Trying to defend Imane, one user briefly explained how she didn't say the N-word and it's just how our brain messes up sometimes.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here are some of the comments that were made in the post.

From getting hate raids on livestreams to her infamous 'women belong in the kitchen' comment, the Twitch star has regularly found herself in the middle of multiple ugly controversies and criticisms, but her saying the N-word on stream still tops the list.

All in all, if Imane did say the infamous word that everyone is speculating, she would have been banned from the platform. Twitch is known for its strict rules and policies, and it certainly does not tolerate any kind of hate speech or racist comments.

