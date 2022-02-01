Clouzy! - Release date, platforms and more

Tinymoon's fluffy adventure finally has a release date. Clouzy!, the indie game about taking care of "adorable fluffy clouds," is officially slated to be released this month.

The brightly colored title will allow players to "explore the world alongside a flying pet, collect delicious fruits, and cook tasty meals to look after your cloud daycare in this cute and wholesome farming game."

February of this year is turning out to be one of the busiest periods in recent gaming history. Not only do the players have highly expected titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring but a number of indie titles are also going to be released in this period as well.

Indie game Clouzy! is set to release this month, will feature a serene adventure for players

The farming exploration sim is going to be released on Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam on February 24, 2022. Speaking of the project, Producer, PR, Artist, and Audio of Tinymoon, Yeray Fernandez stated:

"The concept of Clouzy! started while we were attending university. Years later, our long-time project is nearly ready to share thanks to the help from our publisher Freedom Games and a dedicated cozy community. This colorfully wholesome world will be ready for everyone to explore and make their second home very soon!"

Visual features and gameplay details of Clouzy!

The game will reportedly feature four diverse biomes "where fluffy friends are in need of a customizable daycare director." The gameworld will have four ruling families, and the players will have to uncover their forgotten histories. There are nine different types of puzzles that players have to solve "to restore towering structures that could reveal a multitude of mysteries."

The player's codex will be filled with journal entries of their adventures and the different variants of Clouzy they come across. Players will be responsible for taking care of these clouds by feeding, playing and bonding with them. They have specific preferences for toys and fruits that the players need to cater to.

Clouzy! promises to be a serene adventure of colorful animations and emotions. Come February 24, players will get to explore forgotten ruins, bond with lovable pets and cook fantastic dishes in this farm exploration simulator.

