CoD Black Ops 6 file size will be over 300 GB

CoD Black Ops 6 is officially set to launch later this year, on October 25, 2024. According to the Xbox store, the game will have a staggering file size of 309.8 GB. However, it is unlikely that Black Ops 6 will take up the entire 300 GB+ space on its own. Instead, the whole CoD HQ will consume the specified amount of space. The title will probably include add-ons and the option to add campaigns to the game, just like previous Call of Duty games.

Moreover, similar to its predecessors, the new Call of Duty game will likely include games like Modern Warfare 2 and 3, and Warzone as well.

CoD Black Ops 6: 300+ Gigabytes worth of thrilling experience

Trending

One of Activision's biggest projects to date, CoD Black Ops 6 will be released this year. Since Microsoft finalized its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Xbox has officially adopted the famous gaming franchise as its own.

It was recently announced that the Xbox Games Showcase would be broadcast on June 9, 2024. Ahead of the broadcast, a screenshot from Xbox stores went viral online, revealing the sheer size of the upcoming game. The 309.8 GB of space will likely also have the new zombie mode promised by the makers.

The game will have an interesting round-based zombie mode, allowing fans to take on the undead over several rounds. This reveal was also made by the Xbox store, via an image of characters including Gray, Weaver, and Carver taking on the incoming hoards of zombies.

It was also confirmed that the game will come with two zombie maps to explore, which is already more than the number of maps Cold War, Vanguard, and Modern Warfare had to offer upon release.

While it is still unknown how the game's storyline will progress following the zombies, fans can expect it to pick up where the Cold War storyline ended.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback