COD Mobile announces new Operator Skill for Season 5: K9 Unit

COD Mobile Season 5 is just a day away from launch, and a lot of official announcements are happening for all players who are highly anticipating the content drop that will happen with the upcoming season update.

Like every season, Season 5 will see the launch of a brand new Battle Pass with a fresh theme. COD Mobile has already announced that the theme will be naval and sea-related, with a lot of underwater-themed items being added to the game.

While players who purchase the themed Battle Pass will unlock a lot of exclusive cosmetics like four new Operators and five new Epic blueprints, free-to-play players will also unlock a few items that are necessary components for the next season.

Among the freebies will be the newest Operator skill that COD Mobile announced earlier today: the K9 Unit.

💥 Deploy a new ally to guide & help you in the fight!



🐕 New Operator Skill, K9 Unit available in the Season 5 Battle Pass.

🔜 Launching tomorrow at 5PM PT! pic.twitter.com/Kv2yYyynF8 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 28, 2021

Call of Duty veterans already know how deadly this single-hound Operator skill can be. First added as a Black Ops 4, the K9 Unit was exclusive to Nomad's character. Players deployed a dog named Juneau, and it would just run a rampage across the map, killing enemies with a single bite.

COD Mobile will also similarly inherit the K9 Unit. Available only for multiplayer, the K9 Unit will be available on all maps in respawn modes. Unfortunately, there are usually no effective counters for Operator skills, and therefore all players will be able to do is run and avoid getting bit.

How to unlock the K9 Unit in COD Mobile?

K9 Unit will be added to tier 14 of the new Season 5 Battle Pass once it is launched. Free-to-play players will have to grind all fourteen tiers to be able to unlock the Operator skill.

Players who purchase the premium Battle Pass and the Battle Pass bundle will automatically unlock thirteen tiers, after which it is a simple one-tier grind. But of course, they can also purchase any tier in exchange for in-game currency.

Watch the video below to see the application of the K9 Unit in COD Mobile multiplayer matches:

