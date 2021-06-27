COD Mobile announces new perk that allows players to use tacticals while reloading

COD Mobile Season 5 is right around the corner and players will be looking forward to the massive content drop that is going to happen with the season update. Three new multiplayer maps are being added to the game for players to get exclusive playlists and to enjoy for an entire week. There is no intel on whether the new 6v6 maps will also be added to the ranked mode roster.

The new update will bring a fresh Battle Pass and new operators that players can couple with new weapons in Season 5. Players will be able to unlock the CR 56 AMAX from the Battle Pass. The base version will be available for free at tier 21 and a paid epic blueprint at tier 50.

Along with the major updates, COD Mobile also announced an upcoming perk in the game. The Gung-ho perk will be added to the green perks next season. This perk has long been teased to be coming into the game, and many in the COD Mobile community believe it will become a meta perk for re-spawn games.

⚡👊 Reloading and using your tactical weapons won't slow you down with this perk



➕💥 New perk, Gung-Ho obtainable through a seasonal challenge in the next season! pic.twitter.com/QP2oATrg2q — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 27, 2021

Also Read: COD Mobile Season 5 Daily Login Reward leaked: Bathysphere outfit, how to claim & everything we know so far

What is Gung-Ho and how to unlock it on COD Mobile

Gung-ho perk allows players to use tactical grenades while reloading their weapon. While the concept may seem simple, the usage if done right can be extremely broken.

COD Mobile players usually bait the spray from their opponents by staying in cover and wait for their opponents to run out of bullets. However, with Gung-ho equipped, all players need to do is throw a flash grenade or a smoke to completely shield off the enemy view and get the reload done. It also offers them a tactical advantage to change positions and gain better leverage on the enemy if possible.

The Gung-ho perk will be added to the Seasonal Events in Season 5 and players will have to complete a series of challenges to unlock it. If the challenges are set according to recent trends in the game, all of them will involve a multiplayer grind with different perks present in the game.

Edited by Gautham Balaji