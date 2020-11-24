CALL OF DUTY Mobile goes big with India Challenge 2020

South Asia’s leading esports company, NODWIN Gaming, has announced its first-ever standalone COD Mobile tournament, the Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge 2020, with a prize pool of more than 7 Lacs INR. The registration for the event kick-started on 20th November, and the matches will go live on NODWIN Gaming’s YouTube channel, and Facebook handle.

The record-breaking Activision Blizzard title found instant success within one month of its release, and even now, it sees no stopping. With India in full swing for mobile esports, the nation’s gamers welcomed the game with warm hearts upon release last year.

With the Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge 2020, NODWIN Gaming aims to build a robust ecosystem for the game and its community in the country.

“Call of Duty mobile had its takers from day 1, and the number grew at a substantial pace in India. Our mobile-first esports market grew diverse with its arrival. A full-blown CODM tournament was long overdue, we heard the community, and it eventually happened. We are glad to have made this move, and I’m sure this will be a wonderful platform for the gamers to make a name for themselves”

- Akshat Rathee, MD & Co-Founder, NODWIN Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile Indian Challenge 2020 to have invitational and open cup sections

The property is driven by invitational tournaments and open cups. India’s celebrity gamers fought hard in the invitational tournament for a prize pool of 72,000 INR. The cups are open for everyone to register and participate.

Advertisement

There will be a total of four cups for 5v5 and battle royale modes combined for a total prize pool of 6,48,000 INR. The winners of the cups for both the modes will move on to the grand finals, to take place on 28th December.

Gamers can head to the official website for registration and tournament details.

Also read: Call of Duty Cold War player finds "Explosive pants" after revisiting his gameplay in Theater mode