COD Mobile becomes the only mobile battle royale game to be nominated at The Game Awards 2020, PUBG Mobile and Free Fire excluded

The nominations for the 7th edition of The Game Awards were announced yesterday, i.e., on 18th November 2020. Due to COVID 19, the award show will be an online-only event. Last year more than 45.2 million viewers worldwide watched the event.

Call of Duty: Mobile is the only battle royale title among five nominated games for The Game Awards 2020. PUBG Mobile and Free Fire had failed to make it to the nomination list.

COD: Mobile won the award in The Game Awards 2019, beating Grindstone, Sky: Children of Life, Sayonara Wild Hearts, and What the Golf?

PUBG Mobile received nominations in 2018 where Florence won the award for the best mobile game.

The Game Awards will be aired on 10th December 2020 on MTV India, Disney Plus Hotstar, Jio TV, MX Player, Voot, and Airtel India. Also, there will be a Hindi Livestream on YouTube Gaming.

The Game Awards 2020

The Game Awards was founded in 2014 by media entrepreneur Geoff Keighley, who also hosts and produces the awards. Their mission reads:

"We bring together a diverse group of game developers, game players, and notable names from popular culture to celebrate and advance gaming’s position as the most immersive, challenging, and inspiring form of entertainment. We strive to recognize those who improve the wellbeing of the community and elevate voices that represent the future of the medium."

Nominees for the Best Mobile Game of the Year:

1.) Call of Duty Mobile: Launched in October 2019 by Timi Studios, the game surpassed 250 million downloads in less than 10 months.

2.) Genshin Impact: Launched in the last week of September by miHoYo, the game caught the first place with 239 million USD in player spending worldwide in October.

3.) Among Us: Originally, the game was launched in 2018, but it became popular after popular streamers started playing the game on their live stream. This title by InnerSloth became the most downloaded mobile game in Q3 of 2020

4.) Pokemon Cafe Mix: The game was launched in June 2020 by Genius Sonority and published by Nintendo.

5.) Legends of Runetrra: This is a free-to-play card game developed and published by Riot Games. The game was launched in April 2020.

The Game Awards will be aired on 10th December 2020, and you can vote for your favorite game at gameawards.com.