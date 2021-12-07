COD Mobile: New Batmobile look alike legendary ORV to rattle Battle Royale

A new lucky draw was released today for COD Mobile and players now have a third legendary vehicle, after the Helicopter and the Antelope. It is now time to ride the ORV in the open fields of Blackout as its legendary variant is up for purchase in Season 10.

However, the exclusive skin on the ORV will simply bring out the Batman fanboy in many a player when they first grab a look at it.

Anybody who has been a fan of the Batman series by Tim Burton will definitely find similarities in design. If the Tumbler from Nolan's Batman meets Burton's Batmobile, players will have the newest ORV-Night Tread legendary vehicle skin in COD Mobile Season 10.

Legendary ORV brings first ever legendary design for Airborne in COD Mobile's Battle Royale mode

If players doubt the Batman inspiration behind the Royale Ravagers draw, one look at the accompaniant character skin should clear the air. COD Mobile has added a new Ruin skin with an eye mask that resembles Batman's longtime sidekick Robin's costume.

There is no official confirmation of the inspiration behind the designs in this draw but the black and red coloration along with the pointy ends on the ORV, spell nothing but the Caped Crusader of Gotham.

The Royale Ravagers lucky draw has also added a new legendary item to the inventory. Players can now acquire the legendary Airborne, the first of its kind in the game. The look of the legendary Airborne resembles the ORV design closely.

There are seven more items in the Royale Ravagers lucky draw, including a new emote, legendary calling card, a Refiter skin and a Tank camo.

The cost of the lucky draw is different for every region and players will find that the odds for the operator skin and the ORV are the lowest. The odds will increase with each pull for every remaining item in the draw. COD Mobile players will have a chance at this lucky draw until the end of Season 10.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan