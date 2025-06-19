COD Mobile World Championship 2025 Finals: Slot distribution and prize pool announced

Activision has announced the slot distribution for the COD Mobile World Championship 2025 Finals. The total prize pool of the championship is $1 million. 16 teams from across the world will compete in this final stage of the tournament. The initial two rounds of the event have already ended in many regions, and it has five different stages in total.

Teams from China, Africa, and the Garena (SEA) regions will qualify for the Finals via their regionally patterned tournaments, while those from North America, India, LATAM, Europe, and Japan will do the same via Stage 4 of the championship.

Activision has not yet revealed the host city for the Finals (Stage 5). The publisher has allocated a total prize pool of $150,000 for Stage 4 of the event, and Stage 5 will feature a $850,000 prize pool.

Slot distribution for COD Mobile World Championship 2025 Finals

The ultimate stage will feature three teams from each of North America, LATAM, and China, the top two teams from each of India and SEA (Garena regions), and one team each from Europe, Japan, and Africa. Here is the slot distribution:

North America - 3 teams

LATAM - 3 teams

China - 3 teams

Garena - 2 teams

India - 2 teams

Europe - 1 team

Africa - 1 team

Japan - 1 team

The World Championship Stage 5 will take place in a double-elimination bracket. Each match of the stage will be hosted in a best-of-5 (Bo5) format, except the Grand Finals, which will be held in Bo7.

Stage 1 of the event was held from April 25 to May 23, 2025, during which many teams participated. Stage 2 is being played from June 4 to 20, 2025.

Activision has also announced the dates for Stages 3 and 4 of the COD Mobile World Championship 2025. Stage 3 will run from July 5 to 27, 2025, and Stage 4 will kick off on July 26 and conclude on September 7, 2025. The top teams from Stage 4 will qualify for the World Championship Finals.

The previous edition of the COD Mobile Championship finale was played in Atlanta, North America. Elevate from the Philippines was the champion of the event. Chinese teams Qing Jiu Club and XROCk were second and third, respectively. Stage 5 of the 2024 edition had a total prize pool of $1 million.

