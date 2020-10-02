COD Pros fall victim to a robbery, $30,000 worth of items stolen

Yesterday, on September 30th, a break-in occurred at the apartment of some Seattle Surge Call of Duty pros. In the early hours of the day, at around 1 a.m., someone entered the apartment of renowned COD players Surge Joey and Surge Octane.

Fortunately, it appears that no one was hurt in the encounter. Both COD pros were able to get through it safe and tweet out the details of what exactly was happening to them during and after the ordeal.

COD Pros fall victim to a robbery, $40,000 worth of items stolen

The story became known when Surge Joey, the head coach of the COD team - Seattle Surge, began tweeting out that he was being robbed and that he needed someone to call the police. Joey had his phone taken in the robbery, and used social media in order to get a hold of someone, and made sure his face camere was on in the chance of any violence.

im being robbed right now can someone please dm me and call police — Surge Joey (@JoeyNubzy) September 30, 2020

Surge Octane was apparently in Texas at the time of the break in as he was looking for houses to move into. He tweeted out updates alongside Joey as information came out throughout the day.

As for the break in and robbery itself, the story takes a weird turn. The suspect had allegedly already broken into the house an hour before actual robbery. He made his way into the apartment, and neighbors who were concerned and suspicious, called the police on him.

When the police showed up at the COD pro's house, they demanded to see evidence that he lived there. Apparently, the suspect grabbed some food and began to eat on the balcony as proof. Of course, that wasn't enough and the Police told him to leave.

It’s 11am and this has been the longest day of my life.



Woke up to finding out my apartment was robbed in California.



Found our house 2 hours later in Texas to move in to.



Thought my car was stolen.



I need a vacation nowwwwwwwww — Surge Octane (@OctaneSam) September 30, 2020

An hour later, the same alleged suspect came back to the apartment, despite warnings. According to COD pro Surge Joey, the suspect stole around $30,000 worth of items around the apartment. Aside from the phone, there wasn't a lot of information on what exactly was stolen from the apartment.

Surge Joey later released some quick videos on his Twitter that detailed more of what happened with the break in and how he knew what was happening. When he woke up in the middle of the night and his phone wasn't beside him, which it normally is, he began to explore and realized the apartment was broken in to.

When the suspect finally left, Police came and handcuffed Joey as it was an active robbery. However, Joey was not taken in of course, and there is still no word on the suspect.