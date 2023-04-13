COD Warzone Mobile Season 3: Battle Pass, new guns, operators, and more

Season 3 of COD Warzone Mobile is out now, and players from the Limited-Release regions (Australia, Chile, Norway, and Sweden) can enjoy all the new content it has to offer. Featuring enticing rewards, a fresh Battle Pass, distinct skins, and new weapons, the update has the potential to draw in more players to the game.

Activision has introduced Valeria Garza and Alejandro Vargas as the two new operators in Season 3. Two new weapons, the FJX Imperium and the Cronen Squall, have also been added to the title with the update. Additionally, the new Battle Pass features over 100 rewards that are spread across more than 20 sectors.

Warzone Mobile Season 3 patch notes

Activision has added two new operators, Alejandro and Valeria, in Warzone Season 3 (Image via Call of Duty)

Players can gain immediate access to both the new operator skins by purchasing the latest Battle Pass and unlocking the C0 Bonus Sector.

The FJX Imperium sniper rifle is located in Sector C4 along with four other rewards, including Cartel Control Sticker, Double Weapon XP Token, By The Horns (Charm), and Vaqueros. It has high damage, a slow fire rate, and a bolt-action mechanism that allows for five rounds per reload.

Two new weapons, FJX Imperium and Cronen Squall, have been included in Warzone Mobile Season 3 (Image via Call of Duty/Sportskeeda)

The Cronen Squall battle rifle, on the other hand, can be found in Sector C11, accompanied by four additional rewards, including Las Almas Cartel, Double Weapon XP Token, Very Valeria, and El Sin Nombre.

Listed below is some notable new content that you can check out in Season 3:

Battle Pass

Featuring Alejandro and Valeria’s factions

Revamped Battle Map with auto-selected tiers

Functional weapons

New sniper - FJX Imperium

New battle rifle - Cronen Squall

Weapon blueprints

FJX Imperium - Vaquero 141

Cronen Squall - Viboron

Field Upgrades

Suppression Mine

DDOS

Operator skins

Alejandro - Vaquero

Valeria - El Sin Nombre

Clash Mode

A respawn-enabled, largescale, Team Deathmatch-style mode

Vehicle skins

UTV - Desert Scorpion

Multiplayer Killstreak

VTOL Jet

Furthermore, Activision has rolled out additional updates, which include features like the option to "Play again with Squad" after post-match, offline Party Invite, and weapon inspection functionality.

The publisher also mentioned that a few notable bug fixes have been resolved in Warzone Mobile Season 3, including one that was causing the game to crash after exiting the camo menu.

