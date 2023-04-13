COD Warzone Mobile Season 3: Battle Pass, new guns, operators, and more

Season 3 of COD Warzone Mobile is out now, and players from the Limited-Release regions (Australia, Chile, Norway, and Sweden) can enjoy all the new content it has to offer. Featuring enticing rewards, a fresh Battle Pass, distinct skins, and new weapons, the update has the potential to draw in more players to the game.
Activision has introduced Valeria Garza and Alejandro Vargas as the two new operators in Season 3. Two new weapons, the FJX Imperium and the Cronen Squall, have also been added to the title with the update. Additionally, the new Battle Pass features over 100 rewards that are spread across more than 20 sectors.
Warzone Mobile Season 3 patch notes
Players can gain immediate access to both the new operator skins by purchasing the latest Battle Pass and unlocking the C0 Bonus Sector.
The FJX Imperium sniper rifle is located in Sector C4 along with four other rewards, including Cartel Control Sticker, Double Weapon XP Token, By The Horns (Charm), and Vaqueros. It has high damage, a slow fire rate, and a bolt-action mechanism that allows for five rounds per reload.
The Cronen Squall battle rifle, on the other hand, can be found in Sector C11, accompanied by four additional rewards, including Las Almas Cartel, Double Weapon XP Token, Very Valeria, and El Sin Nombre.
Listed below is some notable new content that you can check out in Season 3:
Battle Pass
- Featuring Alejandro and Valeria’s factions
- Revamped Battle Map with auto-selected tiers
Functional weapons
- New sniper - FJX Imperium
- New battle rifle - Cronen Squall
Weapon blueprints
- FJX Imperium - Vaquero 141
- Cronen Squall - Viboron
Field Upgrades
- Suppression Mine
- DDOS
Operator skins
- Alejandro - Vaquero
- Valeria - El Sin Nombre
Clash Mode
- A respawn-enabled, largescale, Team Deathmatch-style mode
Vehicle skins
- UTV - Desert Scorpion
Multiplayer Killstreak
- VTOL Jet
Furthermore, Activision has rolled out additional updates, which include features like the option to "Play again with Squad" after post-match, offline Party Invite, and weapon inspection functionality.
The publisher also mentioned that a few notable bug fixes have been resolved in Warzone Mobile Season 3, including one that was causing the game to crash after exiting the camo menu.