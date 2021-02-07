Coldzera admits that Olofmeister is retiring from CS: GO

Faze Clan's Marcelo "Coldzera" Augusto David recently revealed that Olof "Olofmeister" Kajbjer Gustafsson will be retiring from the professional circuit in CS: GO.

During a recent interview with CyberSport.ru, Coldzera spoke about the future of FaZe Clan in professional CS: GO. Coldzera confirmed that FaZe will be having two planned replacements soon.

The first one being the replacement for Twistzz, which has already been announced. The second one being the replacement for Olofmeister.

Probably the first news about the Faze team will be confirmation of his retirement and what he will do after he retires.

This is what Coldzera had to say:

"The next step will be to replace Olofmeister, who will end his career. He doesn't want to play Counter-Strike anymore."

The Brazilian CS: GO professional also confirmed that Olofmeister's replacement will be announced in March or April. Olofmeister's retirement from professional CS: GO truly marks the end of an era.

Olofmeister retires from CS: GO

Olofmeister is a professional CS: GO player hailing from Sweden. Olofmeister is a CS: GO legend, well-known for his three year stint with Fnatic. The Swedish CS: GO professional managed to win two majors in 2015 with Fnatic.

After clinching the ESL Katowice in March 2015, Olofmeister led Fnatic to a second major title in the same year with a triumph at ESL One: Cologne in August 2015. Besides being a two-time major winner, Olofmeister is also known for the "Olof-boost" strategy on Cache.

During Dreamhack Winter 2015, Fnatic found itself in trouble against Team LDLC. The French team had managed to secure a 12-3 score in the first half of the deciding map from the round of eight series.

With the score 13-3, Olofmeister came up with the infamous boosting strategy. It allowed the Swede to take down LDLC's players without leaving the spawn site.

Although the infamous Olof-boost was removed from the game, it still remains one of the most iconic big-brain plays in the history of professional CS: GO.

Olofmeister bidding farewell to the game that he spent over eight years conquering is definitely a massive blow to the CS: GO community.

It remains to be seen where the Swede's future lies. He might make the transition to Valorant or leave the professional scene altogether. Olofmeister is yet to make any statements regarding the same.