"Collab, I hope?": Are Tom Brady and MrBeast collaborating on next video? Fans speculate as Brady's tweet goes viral

Arguably the greatest quarterback in American football, Tom Brady, sent social media into a frenzy after he tweeted a picture of himself and popular YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" earlier today.

This comes after Jimmy's last two videos were scrutinized, with a number of people criticizing the YouTuber for allegedly exploiting people in need to obtain views and content. The videos featured Jimmy helping 1,000 people gain vision through surgery and MrBeast donating 20,000 shoes to children in Africa.

Tom Brady appreciates MrBeast

Despite his philanthropic efforts and magnanimous acts, the most subscribed individual on YouTube has faced backlash for profiting off his videos of generosity. The debate has now raged for over a month, polarizing the online community.

However, earlier today, MrBeast found a supporter in seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP, Tom Brady.

The tweet read,

"Thanks for all you do. "

This was followed up by a couple of folded hand emojis.

MrBeast later replied to the tweet, hinting that the respective GOATs in their industry met at his studio.

"Thanks for coming to the studio"

MrBeast @MrBeast @TomBrady Thanks for coming to the studio 🥰 @TomBrady Thanks for coming to the studio 🥰

Fans react to the MrBeast x Brady linkup

The online community was furious with the recently retired NFL great for supporting MrBeast amidst the recent controversies.

One user even suggested that despite cementing his legacy as the greatest player American football has ever seen, Brady would only be remembered for the content he makes.

Another user suggested that the picture 'proved' that MrBeast was indeed the Antichrist, whereas a couple of others joined in to make fun of the potential collab and the challenges it would feature.

Apart from tweets that deemed this "the crossover literally no one asked for," a number of fans were ecstatic about the looming possibility of a Tom Brady x MrBeast collab.

Popular North American esports organization 100 Thieves tweeted:

"next video is gonna go crazy"

This sentiment was echoed by several high-profile personalities and groups:

Regardless of the outcome of this unexpected linkup in North Carolina, it is certain that Brady and Jimmy will have everyone restlessly anticipating what is to come. It might turn out to be nothing more than just two people who decided to meet each other or turn out to be the biggest video that YouTube and the internet have seen.

