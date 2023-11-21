"Colleen Ballinger hasn't changed": Adam McIntyre calls out Colleen Ballinger for her fall vlog video

Colleen Ballinger, who is popularly known for her internet personality Miranda Sings, has been in the news lately due to her dispute with Adam McIntyre, a former fan-turned-influencer. The American singer has faced accusations of grooming. In response to these allegations, Ballinger uploaded an apology song, "hi," which further drew the ire of netizens and was criticized by Adam McIntyre. The former subsequently vanished from social media for months.

Recently, she released another video, "fall vlog," and deemed her previous upload "embarrassing." Adam responded with a YouTube video and a tweet:

"colleen Ballinger hasn’t changed."

"It was very tactical when this was posted": Adam McIntyre speaks about Colleen Ballinger's fall vlog

Adam has responded to Colleen Ballinger's latest upload. In his video, he stated that the singer's video was a tactical move and that she hasn't changed. The YouTuber claims Colleen returned to the platform due to the peak Google Adsense season and the holiday season.

He said she intentionally posted the video at a time when he couldn't immediately react to gain favorable representation:

"It was very tactical when this was posted. Not only about the money side of it but from the point of view of... it was whenever it wouldn't have been convenient for me to respond to. Which would've meant that the public favor could've been more on her side because I was sidelined."

Adam claimed to have conversed with journalists who stated that Colleen posted the video on a Saturday to reduce media attention:

"I've had a lot of people who are my friends here in the journalism industry reach out to me. They're saying the reason she posted it on a Saturday past a certain time in America is that all journalists go on their weekend break."

He claimed this was a ploy to delay the public reaction till Monday:

"She's posted this whenever they all clock off for the weekend, which means that the next time people are going to speak about this is going to be Monday in articles and stuff. So she specifically waited for the time limit that journalists had gone home for the weekend."

[Timestamp - 2:52]

Many supported Adam's response, with some accusing Colleen of posting the video for financial gain now that she's back on social media. This X user said:

Users reacting to Adam's Tweet (Image via Twitter/@theadammcintyre)

However, many came to Colleen Ballinger's support, calling out Adam for 'obsessing' over her and mentioning that the popular YouTuber has already apologized.

Users reacting to Adam's Tweet (Image via Twitter/@theadammcintyre)

Amid the controversy, Ballinger continues to post vlogs regularly on her Colleen Vlogs channel, with over 3.24M subscribers.