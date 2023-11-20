"Should have handled that situation with maturity": Colleen Ballinger talks about grooming controversy in latest YouTube video

Colleen Ballinger, a 36-year-old YouTuber and comedian, has been embroiled in grooming allegations and controversy. The allegations were made twice by a former fan of Colleen named Adam. The first surfaced in 2020, and the second, more recently, on June 8, 2023. Colleen responded to the allegations by posting an apology video titled "hi." on June 28, where she spoke while playing the ukulele. Fans weren't happy about the video, and Colleen broke her silence on the subject on November 19, 2023, by uploading another video addressing the allegations.

The first video that Colleen Ballinger uploaded addressed the allegations made by former fans regarding her grooming and engaging in inappropriate behavior with underage fans. In the video, she was seen playing the ukelele while speaking about the allegations and explaining her side of the story in a song.

The comedian had been silent and inactive on social media since this video, before breaking her silence in the new video titled "fall vlog." There, Ballinger said:

"Obviously, the last video that I posted on here...um is very embarrassing, to say the least. I was being accused of some pretty awful things and I just was mad and um, I should've handled that situation with maturity and empathy. But I just let my ego take over and I'm just really disappointed with myself."

"She still doesn’t get it": Viewers disappointed at Colleen Ballinger

Even though the popular comedian Colleen Ballinger has addressed her original apology video, many viewers are still not satisfied with her response and have shared negative reactions towards the content creator.

Due to Colleen's disappearance for the past 4 months, a viewer created a Reddit post on the popular subreddit r/ColleenBallingerSnarks about the video titled "fall vlog." One viewer replied to the post:

"She still doesn't get it."

Another viewer and Redditor thought that Colleen still hadn't apologized properly to the people allegedly affected by her actions. The viewer also made a comment on her therapy that the YouTuber mentioned in her recent video.

Comment byu/LanaPear from discussion inColleenBallingerSnark Expand Post

One viewer said that, according to them, the comedian wasn't sorry and that she didn't apologize to the victim.

Comment byu/LanaPear from discussion inColleenBallingerSnark Expand Post

This Redditor mentioned how they're tired of the fact that no one takes accountability. They even mentioned that people keep "coming back" even after being "canceled."

Comment byu/LanaPear from discussion inColleenBallingerSnark Expand Post

Many fans have come to Colleen Ballinger's support in the comments section of her video. A lot of fans were excited to see her back on YouTube and at hearing that she was going for therapy.

Fans commenting on Colleen's Video (Image via YouTube/ColleenVlogs)

Another fan felt the same way.

Fans commenting on Colleen's Video (Image via YouTube/ColleenVlogs)

Colleen Ballinger, the singer, comedian, and YouTuber popularly known as Miranda Sings, currently has 3.24M subscribers on her vlog channel. She's starting to make regular uploads on this channel and has been active on other social media. The former fan, Adam, has yet to respond to the latest video from the creator.