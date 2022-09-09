"Company that built their name through exclusives": Community blasts PlayStation for objecting Xbox's plans with Call of Duty

Call of Duty continues to be in a tug of war between Xbox and PlayStation as the two brands continue to and fro about the potential exclusivity of the franchise.

Sony has a long history with the games belonging to what's considered one of the most iconic in the gaming industry. However, there's been an air of uncertainty ever since it was announced that Microsoft would acquire Activision Blizzard and all its titles.

The deal is far from over as it's pending reviews from several organizations and committees. Phil Spencer has repeatedly reiterated that Call of Duty will likely continue to be there on the PlayStation.

Since then, Jim Ryan has mentioned that the games will likely be available on their console for a limited period, and they aren't okay with that.

MrMattyPlays @G27Status I'm still processing that PlayStation, a company that built their name through exclusives and withholding content, is publicly getting upset over what Xbox may do with Call Of Duty. I'm still processing that PlayStation, a company that built their name through exclusives and withholding content, is publicly getting upset over what Xbox may do with Call Of Duty.

This has amused the community as Sony has been known to push for exclusives. They have made certain titles exclusive on the consoles they have invested. As the debates and speculations rage on, some find Ryan's statements quite hypocritical, given what he has pushed for in the past.

Call of Duty and social media communities feel PlayStation shouldn't oppose the exclusivity of Xbox

Twitter user MrMattyPlays had some exciting thoughts based on recent developments. It's pretty odd that Jim Ryan and PlayStation feel that Xbox isn't leaving enough room when it comes to Call of Duty being available on their consoles.

The reason for that is the way Sony has consistently pushed for exclusives wherever possible. Several Xbox first-party games can be easily played on PC and are also part of the Xbox Game Pass. When it comes to PlayStation, the numbers are few and far between, and it's only recently that they have changed their strategy.

Nibel @Nibellion



Microsoft apparently offered to keep Call Of Duty on PlayStation for 3 more years beyond the current agreement



gamesindustry.biz/playstation-xb… Jim Ryan told GamesIndustry biz that Microsoft's Call Of Duty offer was "inadequate on many levels"Microsoft apparently offered to keep Call Of Duty on PlayStation for 3 more years beyond the current agreement Jim Ryan told GamesIndustry biz that Microsoft's Call Of Duty offer was "inadequate on many levels"Microsoft apparently offered to keep Call Of Duty on PlayStation for 3 more years beyond the current agreementgamesindustry.biz/playstation-xb… https://t.co/saKAlw3480

Naturally, the community also expressed their thoughts about the entire saga, which started at the very beginning of 2022. This is something that's been expected given how big Call of Duty is as a franchise, and in short, it's a money-printing machine.

One user believes Sony could still have access to the Call of Duty franchise even after the three-year window. However, Microsoft can restrict its access for a fixed period before allowing it.

Kn Nick @nick71223 in the next 3 years the deal guaranteeing that playstation will continue to get cod games ends

that doesnt mean that PS wont get cod, but it means at any time MS can say nah you dont get it this year

i think they are going to use it as a "allow games like spiderman and -- in the next 3 years the deal guaranteeing that playstation will continue to get cod games endsthat doesnt mean that PS wont get cod, but it means at any time MS can say nah you dont get it this yeari think they are going to use it as a "allow games like spiderman and --

Another Twitter user believes that Xbox knows the added advantage of keeping the franchise available to as many players as possible. The monetary incentives could be the deciding factor in keeping the option open from their end.

@RichN7 @RNeedre @G27Status @JezCorden Microsft is a super smart TRILLION $ company....i do not see them taking COD away from millions of PS players....that would make zero. Financial sense . They are smarter than that..... @G27Status @JezCorden Microsft is a super smart TRILLION $ company....i do not see them taking COD away from millions of PS players....that would make zero. Financial sense . They are smarter than that.....

One person contradicted the above response by stating that making the franchise exclusive will also have its benefits. It could potentially allow Microsoft to take advantage and leverage its consoles and subscription services better.

Heithtrev @Heithtrev202 @RNeedre @G27Status @JezCorden Both ways make financial sense. They remove it from PS and they get way more console and gamepass revenue which honestly is better long term. Or they leave it on and keep getting money from playstation but playstation still makes alot of money @RNeedre @G27Status @JezCorden Both ways make financial sense. They remove it from PS and they get way more console and gamepass revenue which honestly is better long term. Or they leave it on and keep getting money from playstation but playstation still makes alot of money

The scale of the game and the titles in the discussion could also seem to be a factor. One fan feels that the exclusives of PlayStation come nowhere close to the financials of Call of Duty, which could be considered an industry leader.

⛓𝕬𝔍 🥀 @GRIMMYRAX @G27Status Nah. Things like Final Fantasy, Street Fighter, Spider-Man, KOTOR Remake etc. (most of which PlayStation is/has funded anyway) aren’t equivalent to the biggest annual seller in the industry. That’s just a hardcore gamer talking point on Twitter. None of those games sell as much. @G27Status Nah. Things like Final Fantasy, Street Fighter, Spider-Man, KOTOR Remake etc. (most of which PlayStation is/has funded anyway) aren’t equivalent to the biggest annual seller in the industry. That’s just a hardcore gamer talking point on Twitter. None of those games sell as much.

Some believe that the pull of Activision's franchise could even incentivize players to switch from one brand's console to another.

Vincenzomakesbets @Vinny_Napalm @G27Status Everyone knows the dirty secret. Call of duty is the highest selling game year after year. This isn’t just some random 3rd party shooter like doom was. This is one of the biggest games in the world and it leaving Sony would have players switching to Xbox in droves @G27Status Everyone knows the dirty secret. Call of duty is the highest selling game year after year. This isn’t just some random 3rd party shooter like doom was. This is one of the biggest games in the world and it leaving Sony would have players switching to Xbox in droves

One Twitter user thinks that how Jim Ryan reacts is quite natural, considering that they're companies and industrial houses. Every company will react when there's something that could potentially threaten its dominance in some areas.

Brian 🎮 @BrianMX34 @G27Status They're companies, not people. If something threatens their business then they will advocate against it. Netflix made that tweet about sharing passwords years ago, now look at them. Companies don't act on emotion, they act in regards to their interests. @G27Status They're companies, not people. If something threatens their business then they will advocate against it. Netflix made that tweet about sharing passwords years ago, now look at them. Companies don't act on emotion, they act in regards to their interests.

As mentioned earlier, Sony has even pushed for exclusivity on IPs that their first-party studios don't create.

This was an interesting suggestion that Sony might have made as a strategic error. As pointed out by one person, they have narrowed their releases to certain genres. While there's no doubting the quality of titles like Horizon Forbidden West or God of War, a variety is missing somewhere.

Chad Laser @SaveFinal @G27Status Sony got complacent, narrowed their development to a very select few genres and relied on the third parties to fill in the gap, now they're throwing their toys out the pram as the terms have been changed. @G27Status Sony got complacent, narrowed their development to a very select few genres and relied on the third parties to fill in the gap, now they're throwing their toys out the pram as the terms have been changed.

The deal is expected to go through sometime in 2023, which means Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be available on all the platforms. What happens post that will be interesting as the rivalry between Xbox and PlayStation has never been greater.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen