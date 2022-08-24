Xbox head Phil Spencer is determined on keeping Call of Duty multi-platform and predicts exclusivity “is something we’re just going to see less and less of"

Much intrigue and speculation have surrounded the Xbox and Activision Blizzard deal ever since it was announced for the first time at the start of the year. While deliberations continue regarding approval and more, Xbox's leading man Phil Spencer has delivered what will be termed positive news by the fans.

Spencer has now gone on record to claim that the deal is progressing quite well. More importantly, he again hinted at potential exclusivity for the associated franchises.

Nibel @Nibellion



"I will say the discussions we've been having seem positive"



Also hopes for more cross-play among platforms & thinks we'll see fewer exclusive titles in the future



bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Phil Spencer tells Bloomberg he is seeing progress towards the Acti/Blizz deal approval"I will say the discussions we've been having seem positive"Also hopes for more cross-play among platforms & thinks we'll see fewer exclusive titles in the future Phil Spencer tells Bloomberg he is seeing progress towards the Acti/Blizz deal approval"I will say the discussions we've been having seem positive"Also hopes for more cross-play among platforms & thinks we'll see fewer exclusive titles in the futurebloomberg.com/news/articles/… https://t.co/rWO0bROIzd

If the deal between Xbox (Microsoft) and Activision Blizzard gets done, it will be one of the most significant acquisitions across any business sector. Naturally, the potential value, which will likely be completed in the middle of 2023, has been under several evaluations. Some of it is from governmental organizations like the US FTC (Federal Trade Commission), which have been evaluating it on anti-trust grounds.

This is the first time the audience has heard Spencer speak directly on the issue since the evaluations began. So far, things have gone smoothly for Microsoft and its gaming ambitions. However, the deal is far from done, and there are some areas to ponder before everyone involved can breathe a sigh of relief.

Phil Spencer is optimistic about Xbox's chances of closing the Activision Blizzard deal

In an interview with Bloomberg, Phil Spencer opened up about how he feels about the prospective success of Xbox's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Valued at $70 billion, Spencer thinks the progress so far is quite good. He also added that he appreciates those asking the hard questions.

"I feel good about the progress that we've been making, but I go into the process supportive of people who maybe aren't as close to the gaming industry asking good, hard questions about 'what is our intent? What does this mean? If you play it out over five years, is this constricting a market? Is it growing a market?'"

Another vital piece of information that Spencer added was that he and Xbox would look to reduce the friction caused by different platforms. This could indicate that franchises like Call of Duty will remain multiplatform even when the Activision Blizzard acquisition is complete.

"We love to be able to bring more players in reducing friction, making people feel safe and secure when they're playing, allowing them to find their friends, and play with their friends, regardless of what device — I think in the long run, that is good for this industry. And maybe in the short run, there are some people in some companies that don't love it. But as we get over the hump and see where this industry can continue to grow, it proves to be true."

He added that discussions related to the deal have so far been positive. More importantly, Spencer emphasized that there would be a significant clean-up act at Activision Blizzard. The company has been plagued by several severe accusations and criticized for its cavalier approach towards it.

"When I look at the work that they're doing now — there's always more that can be done — but I believe from the studio leaders there that I know very well, some of them former Xbox members, that they're committed to this journey. And I applaud that regardless of the deal."

Regarding the formation of unions, Spencer said that might not be the case at Xbox. However, he is supportive of the needs of the workers and will listen to their demands if they're suitable.

GWA Albany @WeAreGWAAlbany Today, we announce a new union at Activision Blizzard.



QA is currently an undervalued discipline in the games and software industries. We strive to

foster work environments where we are respected and compensated for our essential role in the

development process. 1/5 Today, we announce a new union at Activision Blizzard.QA is currently an undervalued discipline in the games and software industries. We strive tofoster work environments where we are respected and compensated for our essential role in thedevelopment process. 1/5

"I've never run an organization that has unions in it, but what I can say in working through this is we recognize workers' needs to feel safe and heard and compensated fairly in order to do great work. We definitely see a need to support the workers in the outcomes that they want to have."

Before wrapping up, Spencer mentioned that he and Xbox would not be stopping with completing the Activision Blizzard deal. The gaming giant will look to expand and bring newer content using different methods, which could also include future acquisitions.

