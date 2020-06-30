Competitive Fortnite Europe: MrSavage Trios Cup - $10,000 Prize

Fortnite’s competitive scene is still up and running, and this time the host is the Fortnite streamer MrSavage.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to enter or watch this tournament.

(Image Credit: @MrSavage)

Register for the Fortnite Tournament, MrSavage Trios Cup

MRSAVAGE CUP LETS GOOOOhttps://t.co/zK0BPEGTJ5 — 100T MrSavage (@MrSavage) June 30, 2020

Registration for the tournament here supports up to 999,999 players, ensuring that there will be plenty of competition. The tournament will operate on a points based system, where teams will earn points based on their performance in games. Points will be awarded based on team placement (1st = 14 points, 2nd = 8 points, 3rd = 6 points, 4th-17th = 3 points) in addition to 3 points per elimination, encouraging teams to play more aggressively in order to maximize their points. The top 500 most brutal, aggressive, and cunning teams will advance to the second round where viewers can watch some of the most competitive and exciting live Fortnite they can find online.

MrSavage Viewing Party

Players who prefer to watch Fortnite rather than play it will be pleased to know that there is a viewing party for the MrSavage cup, hosted by MrSavage himself. This time around the viewing party will be in English, but people who prefer other languages can find Spanish, French, and German streamers playing in the tournament showcasing their performance.

Is Competitive Fortnite for you

Fortnite players who have avoided the competitive scene should absolutely take a chance and check it out. Watching competitive players is a great way to learn new skills and tricks to improve your game. In addition to that, many competitive streamers have fostered excellent communities either on Twitch or elsewhere that have created welcoming spaces for players to talk about the game and discuss what parts they do and don’t like. If you’ve ever been looking for new ways to engage with the game you love so much, getting into the competitive community is a great way to support the game and the players who make it wonderful.