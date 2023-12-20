Complete list of FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Heroes and Icons

Less than 24 hours are left before the FC Mobile Winter Wildcards promo goes live, and players have plenty of exciting cards to look forward to. The promo was officially announced and confirmed by EA Sports, who has now revealed a major set of cards. These items include Heroes and Icons, who have all received boosts in their stats and overalls.

This won't be the first time the FC Mobile Winter Wildcards promo will feature in Ultimate Team. It has been present in both the console and mobile versions of previous FIFA games.

However, EA Sports' plans regarding new cards and items seem to be a lot more ambitious this time around. After all, the displayed roster of Heroes and Icons includes a few big names for players to choose from.

All FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Heroes and Icons

On December 20, 2023, EA Sports revealed all the Heroes and Icons who will receive new versions as part of the FC Mobile Winter Wildcards promo. These Heroes and Icons not only have different designs to match the promo theme, but they are upgrades of their existing versions.

Expand Tweet

Here are all the Winter Wildcards Heroes and Icons:

Lars Ricken RM 90

Steven McManaman RM 91

Gary Lineker ST 91

Miroslav Klose ST 92

Andrea Pirlo CM 92

Paul Scholes CM 92

Nemanja Vidic CB 92

Joan Capdevila LB 92

Kenny Dalglish CF 94

Laurent Blanc CB 95

Frank Rijkaard CDM 95

The FC Mobile Winter Wildcards duo of Blanc and Rijkaard are the highest-rated items confirmed so far. While EA Sports hasn't displayed the key stats, both cards will be on top of the in-game meta.

The upcoming promo will also contain special cards of active footballers alongside Icons and Heroes. EA Sports has remained tight-lipped about these items so far, revealing only a small teaser for the community. It will be interesting to find out which cards are added as part of the promo.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, mobile gamers could get free gifts. Recent rumors have suggested that the Winter Wildcards promo will include objectives and bonus packs for the console community. Something similar could be in the works for mobile gamers as well, although it's yet to be confirmed by EA Sports.