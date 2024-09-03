Concord set to go offline, offers refund to players

Concord, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s latest take on the hero-shooter genre, will soon shut down after failing to secure its expected player base. Developer Firewalk Studios recently released a blog on the official PlayStation website regarding the team taking its new title offline after observing its performance post-release.

The game was available for PC and PlayStation 5 and accessible via Steam, Epic Store, or a direct physical copy on PC from trusted retailers. As per the blog, all digital purchases would be refunded to the respective user accounts alongside revoking complete access to Concord.

This article will delve into Sony’s decision to remove Concord from the market.

Concord shuts down following disappointing player count

Firewalk's Concord arrived as a fresh hero-shooter title with characters, called Freegunners, who possessed unique abilities and belonged to different classes with perks and power-ups. However, following its underwhelming launch, the publisher has decided to take it down for further rework.

Ryan Ellis, Game Director at Firewalk Studios, stated that the hero-shooter would be shut down on September 6, 2024. The Director thanked the community for its continued support and feedback that was closely monitored throughout the game’s lifetime.

"However, while many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognize that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended. Therefore, at this time, we have decided to take the game offline beginning September 6, 2024, and explore options, including those that will better reach our players."

The developers admitted that the game’s launch didn't create the big splash that was intended. Although many qualities of the hero-shooter garnered plaudits, other aspects failed to capture the desired market. This quickly left a mark and negatively affected the number of players in-game.

The blog announced that every user would receive a complete refund in the upcoming days alongside individual communication to confirm that the process was complete. The refund for all clients — be it Steam, Epic Storm, or PlayStation 5 — would be reverted to the original payment route. Once the refund process is completed, users will lose access to Concord immediately as the servers are being taken offline.

That concludes our foray into Sony shutting down its latest title days after its public release for PC and PlayStation 5. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

