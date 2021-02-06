TikTok content creators warn women to stay away from the "silhouette challenge" 

TikTok is always bustling with trends, with the latest one called the "silhouette challenge." It's gone viral and has been trending for the past few weeks.
To partake in the silhouette challenge, participants begin by standing in front of the camera fully clothed before leaning against the wall in a silhouette with a red filter.
This trend has seen a recent spike of late and is showing no signs of slowing down. However, the trend took a drastic turn when it was discovered that a few individuals were editing the videos to remove the filter.
Why is the "silhouette challenge" dangerous?
The trend was intended to be a fun, sexy, body-positive challenge but was soon hijacked by individuals. These individuals in question use a software to remove the red filter from the videos to reveal the person's body in full.
Netizens have been doing good work on Twitter by actively reporting and flagging all tweets related to the TikTok silhouette challenge.
The Reddit community also swiftly removed the subreddit featuring such tutorial videos. However, YouTube has been slow to take action.
There are still dozens of videos floating around on YouTube, with how to edit the "silhouette challenge" videos.
These videos have since accumulated thousands of views. Some have even monetized it, according to a report by Media Matters. The term is being searched for so frequently that “how to remove red light in silhouette challenge” has started showing up in the auto-complete section.
In a recent statement made to Rolling Stone, a spokesperson for Google had this to say on the TikTok silhouette challenge:
“TikTok videos that contain nudity can not be re-uploaded to YouTube, as they violate our adult content policies. Additionally, we will remove content uploaded to YouTube that has been altered to reveal participant’s bodies in a way that was not intended by the original uploader. Videos featuring highly sexualized themes would be demonetized."
Many creators have taken to TikTok to warn women against participating in the challenge. A few individuals on social media have adopted the victim-blaming stance instead.
A lot of professional video editors have come forward and spoken about this in detail. Most claim that there is no technology presently available to achieve this task.
One person gave a different opinion on the matter.
With that being said and done, let's take a look at some comical renditions of the TikTok silhouette challenge on Twitter.
Ideally, a thorough invitation will be soon launched into the matter. TikTok content creators are still advising individuals not to partake in the silhouette challenge until the issue can be sorted out.
In the meantime, the YouTube videos showing how to remove the red light are still present on the platform.Published 06 Feb 2021, 22:47 IST