Content Warning: New co-op horror game currently available on Steam for free for a limited time

Content Warning, a new co-op horror game from Landfall Publishing, is currently available on Steam for free for the first 24 hours post-launch (between 9 am PT on April 1 and 9 am PT on April 2). The game has an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating on the platform with 7245 reviews from players.

The title is currently in 15th place among the most played games on Steam (as per SteamDB), with 62,041 currently in-game and a 24H peak of 86,385. These are strong numbers given Content Warning released on April 1, 2024.

How to get Content Warning for free? (limited-time offer)

New Horror Game is here (Image via Landfall)

Content Warning is currently available for free on Steam for a limited time. You can claim it by simply going to the official listing on the platform and adding the content to your library. Once it's done, you can install the game and begin your journey.

Readers are advised to pick up the title as soon as possible. Post the free giveaway, the game will be available for $7.99 USD.

What is Content Warning?

Dive into the co-op fun (Image via Landfall)

The game's premise revolves around the players' attempt at getting famous or dying trying. You and your friends are tasked with shooting spooky videos to go viral. Once you've set your character, you must descend to the Old World. It's filled with "scary physics-animated monsters, cursed relics, and other artefacts."

When you're done filming your clips and have managed to get out unscathed, you can upload them to SpookTube. The ad revenue from these clips will let you pick up new gear and items for filming and surviving the Old World.

While Content Warning shows undertones of Phasmophobia, it also reflects streamers and their never-ending chase for the next viral content.

Content Warning system requirements

System requirements (Image via Landfall)

The minimum system requirements for Content Warning are

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Win 10

Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 2.5 GHz or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 ti or AMD R9 380

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 4 GB available space

Additional Notes: Only runs on 64-bit systems

The recommended system requirements are

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Win 11

Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 3.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 or equivalent

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 470 or equivalent

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 6 GB available space

Additional Notes: Only runs on 64-bit systems

The positive response from the community is a good sign, and we hope the developers can cope with the player count and their expectations.