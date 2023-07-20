Cookie Run: Kingdom update (July 21): Tropical Raids, maintenance time, and more

Cookie Run: Kingdom will receive exciting upgrades that will introduce new content and challenges to your favorite cookie-based adventure. The highly anticipated 'Tropical Raids' feature will be included in the July 21 update, promising to transport players away with exhilarating gameplay in quest of sweet prizes and daring adventures.

However, before plunging into tropical pleasure, the game's developers must undertake some necessary maintenance to ensure a flawless gameplay experience.

This article will delve into new details of the July 21 update and the timings of the maintenance break.

All details about the new update of Cookie Run: Kingdom on 21st July

Tropical Raids in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The Summer Soda Rock Festa encore starts soon!



⚔️ Tropical Raids

Black Lemonade Cookie

2 New Magic Candies

5 Cookie Costumes

New Treasure



The Cookies have changed into their showstopping stage costumes

It's time for the Tropical Raids, where you and your pals must work together to defend the Tropical Soda Islands from the vicious boss monsters!

When you play World Exploration (Story, Dark Mode, and Master Mode), Bounties, the Kingdom Arena, Tropical Soda Islands, the Tower of Sweet Chaos, and Special Episodes, Tropical Raids will appear.

You can either fight the boss monsters that have invaded your lands or assist your pals in their fight against the beasts.

The more foes you destroy, the more powerful they become. Bosses can advance to Lv.30.

If you do not defeat the boss monster, you will be confronted with a monster of the same level the next time.

You can earn Deep Sea Coins and a chance to win a Deep Sea Chest if you defeat a boss.

It will be possible to get numerous treasures from the Deep Sea Chests, including Cookie Soulstones with a certain possibility.

Deep Sea Coins can be used to purchase Deep Sea Chests, Tropical Raid Tickets, and Tropical Raid Boss Tickets.

The higher the level of the Raid Battle, the more likely it is that the player who delivered the final blow would face an Epic Boss.

There are three types of Epic Bosses: when you encounter an Epic Boss, one of these bosses will appear at random.

The player who defeats the Epic Boss may be confronted by the Mythic Boss.

You can gain additional prizes for conquering Epic/Mythic Bosses in proportion to the damage delivered to the Boss.

The Tropical Raids lack the sunbed mechanic from the Tropical Soda Island bouts.

Tropical Raid Tickets are required to participate in a Tropical Raid.

Tropical Raid Tickets replenish over time and can be acquired using Crystals or by watching advertisements.

In the Tropical Raids, you can receive Play goodies, Discovery Rewards, Contribution Rewards, and other varied extra goodies.

We're conducting a Tropical Raids Mission Event to commemorate the new, improved Tropical Raids!

Completing missions will provide you with the 'Squid Ink Cookie's Golden Memories' costume, the Giant Squid of the Deep Sea Landmark, special titles, profiles, and several other perks!

[EPIC] Black Lemonade Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Black Lemonade Cookie is a Bomber Cookie with the ability "Electrifying Rock!"

Black Lemonade Cookie plays her electric guitar, causing damage to the adversary with the most HP (targeting Cookies first), inflicting Zap, and applying debuffs that raise Crit DMG and decrease DEF. She then inflicts a debuff on the immediate foes, decreasing their ATK. Black Lemonade Cookie offers the team the Electrifying Rock Spirit buff and improves her next regular attacks to target the enemy with the most HP and enemies nearby.

Electrifying Rock! charge grows when Ally Cookies with the Electrifying Rock Spirit boost deal Zap damage or a critical strike. When the Electrifying Rock! is fully charged, it deals more damage to foes. While utilizing her skill, Black Lemonade Cookie will become temporarily immune to interrupting effects.

Tropical Rock Toppings can also be equipped by Black Lemonade Cookie.

Chance Up Cookie Gacha in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Black Lemonade Cookie has been added to the Chance Up Cookie Gacha and can be chosen to improve your chances even more in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

New Magic Candy: Parfait Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill description: Parfait Cookie raises her supporters' spirits with a sweeter and more heartfelt melody. She grants the Paru-paru-parfait! boost and Debuff Immunity to herself and the Cookie with the highest ATK when she uses her skill. When Cookies with the Paru-paru-parfait! boost get the healing greater than their Max HP, the excess becomes an HP Shield.

When Parfait Cookie is present on the squad, other Cookies will gain an Increased Healing bonus if one of their Regular Attacks/Skill Attacks results in a critical hit in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

New Magic Candy: Mango Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill description: That much rowing ensures a lot of strength! When he uses his skill, Mango Cookie gains an HP Shield and has a chance to create a larger mango juice wave. The wave does more damage and has a stronger Airborne status effect.

New Costumes in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Meet the four new Showstopper costumes in Cookie Run: Kingdom -

[EPIC] Rockstar Cookie's Legend of Rock [EPIC] Shining Glitter Cookie's Glittering Icon [EPIC] Parfait Cookie's Black Cherry Rock [EPIC] Werewolf Cookie's Heartache Howl

Summer Squirrel Shop in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The Squirrel Shop is enjoying the pleasant summer weather by visiting the Cookie Kingdom!

The Squirrel Shop can be accessed via the Squirrel NPC in the Kingdom via the event pages.

The Squirrel Shop has a variety of products, seasonal decorations, and a unique Treasure that is only accessible in the Squirrel Shop.

Crunchy Acorns can be obtained for the Squirrel Shop by exchanging various commodities at the 'Acorn Market.'

You can buy Acorns with Crystals or earn them by watching adverts up to 10 times daily.

Every day, you will receive a free draw in the Acorn Gacha. Alternatively, you can spend Acorns to make additional draws!

You can also get Golden Acorns and a Treasure exclusively accessible at the Acorn Gacha!

Golden Acorns can be used to buy seasonal decorations from the Squirrel Shop. Collect Golden Acorns to unlock all of the special decors!

When the Superstar Gacha finishes, the 'Glittering Pins' offered in the Squirrel Shop will be converted to different products.

New Treasure: Ice-cold energy drink in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Description: Behold! The Squirrel Shop's latest summer offer is this ice-cold energy drink! This energizing beverage will transform the Cookie with the lowest HP at the time into a Giant and recover its HP. It will be more difficult to push the Cookie back in this state. This Treasure may only be obtained from the Squirrel Shop during the season.

New Buildings in Cookie Run: Kingdom

'Blazing Sun Squirrel Shop' is the new theme.

Maintenance date and time of the new Cookie Run: Kingdom update

Team up and get ready for the next update!



Server Maintenance

- Schedule: July 21, 14:00 ~ 19:00 (GMT+9)

- Effect: Game will be unavailable



Enjoy the Tropical Raids with your friends!⚔️

Cookie Run: Kingdom players should expect a brief maintenance delay from 2 pm to 7 pm (GMT+9) on July 21, 2023. The game will be momentarily unavailable during this period to ensure that necessary upgrades and optimizations are completed smoothly. While the developers strive to finish the maintenance within the timeframe indicated, it is important to remember that extensions are possible.

Any changes to the maintenance schedule will be published individually, so players are encouraged to stay informed. On the positive side, maintenance may be completed sooner than expected, allowing enthusiastic gamers to resume their pleasant adventures in the Kingdom sooner!