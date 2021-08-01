Corpse Husband's first Twitch stream gets him to 1 million followers; Pokimane, Valkyrae & others react

Corpse Husband recently broke the internet with his first-ever Twitch stream. The hype that has built up since his announcement has paid off, as he grabbed over one million views.

Corpse Husband is, without a doubt, one of the most iconic internet celebrities right now. The faceless YouTuber and singer/songwriter has a massive fan following to boast of, majorly due to his trademark baritone.

Corpse Husband's popularity has even transcended the gamut of internet personalities and into the world of music, as he is a successful doom hip-hop artist going by the name Corpse.

His hit number "E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE" is already a major hit on Spotify and other streaming platforms, and he featured in Machinegun Kelly's song "DAYWALKER." Incidentally, the popular Twitch streamer Valkyrae appeared in the music video of this song.

So it's no wonder he's getting a massive amount of reach on his debut stream on Twitch.

Corpse Husband breaks the internet with his debut Twitch stream

Corpse's fans were super hyped when he announced his debut twitch stream on Twitter. As usual, he was joined by the usual gang featuring Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Pokimane.

How do I watch and play and stream at the same time 😵‍💫 — rae☀️ (@Valkyrae) July 30, 2021

As expected, the stream was a huge success, as fans of Corpse Husband poured in to support him on his debut stream. To the astonishment of many, his first-stream got one million views, a notable milestone.

First Twitch stream and we hit 1M followers on Twitch, thank you so much for everything, that was fun <3 — CORPSE (@CORPSE) August 1, 2021

STREAM WAS AMAZING AND CONGRATS TO COPRSE FOR HITTING 1 MILLION HIS FIRST STREAM ON TWITCH WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! more femily nights soon :'D — rae☀️ (@Valkyrae) August 1, 2021

Corpse Husband has appeared on numerous streams before, mostly with the famous 'Amigops' group of streamers, featuring Sykkuno, Valkyrae, DisguisedToast and many others. However, this is the first time Corpse has streamed a game with his friends from his own Twitch account.

Based on how the community reacted to his first-ever Twitch stream, he ought to do this more often, as fans just need some excuse to get to listen to his trademark baritone.

Welcome home corpse we’ve been waiting for you 🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🖤💜🖤💜 — tina :D (@TinaKitten) August 1, 2021

For many, Corpse Husband's arrival on Twitch is a big moment, as they have been waiting for this for a while now. Although the iconic internet celebrity has not specified when his next stream will be, fans hope that it will happen soon enough.

He currently has over four million followers on Twitter and seven million followers on YouTube.

