“Couldn’t go one week without misreporting” - YouTuber WillyMacShow calls out HasanAbi once again amid ongoing feud

The ongoing feud between YouTuber WillyMacShow and Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has taken a new twist. The former recently uploaded an 18-minute video asserting that Hasan hasn't shown any improvements despite being previously criticized for it. He showed that Hasan still gets up off his chair when reacting to some video (without pausing it).

Another contentious issue highlighted by the video was Hasan's persistent mistakes when expressing political opinions or reporting news. He claimed:

"Couldn’t go one week without misreporting.”

WillyMacShow lambasts HasanAbi for his reporting and take on the Pokimane situation

HasanAbi, recently scrutinized in a series of videos uploaded by YouTuber WillyMacShow, is once again in the hot seat following the release of another video by the latter.

The Twitch streamer, who previously accused figures like xQc of walking away while a video was playing, was observed committing similar errors in Willy's recent video:

"He gets up and leaves mid-video, letting it play to the finish, while he is not even there. People were originally angry with me that i didn't use enough new examples of Hasan getting up while the video was still playing. Well, to the surprise of only Hasan's fans, he's done this every single day since my video has come out."

Another point of contention arose when a recent report surfaced about an alleged 13-year-old boy being interrogated by the Israeli police, with some reports suggesting potential kidnapping by the authorities.

Expand Tweet

HasanAbi was quick to share the news. However, upon closer examination, it was revealed that the boy had been arrested for carrying a knife and being an accomplice to his cousin, who had harmed people. In light of the hasty journalism, WillyMacShow said:

"If you just take two seconds and Google his name, you'll see that he was running around holding knives with his 15-year-old cousin. His cousin stabbed a 13-year-old Israeli boy and another 21-year-old."

The concluding segment of the video also featured a critique of HasanAbi's defense of Pokimane in the recent Myna Snacks drama. The YouTuber said:

"Hasan, while reacting to it, implied that you would only have that opinion (criticism of Pokimane's product) because she's a woman. But first, of course, he has to leave while the video is still playing."

He added:

"If you watch the full context of her stream it's clear that she's not joking. But it's Hasan. Zero research Hasan. Just makes things up."

HasanAbi has recently been embroiled in quite a bit of drama, and WillyMacShow is not the only creator to call him out. Fellow YouTuber and controversial online personality Daniel "Keemstar" also took shots at him.