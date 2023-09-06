Esports & Gaming
Counter-Strike 2 September 5 patch notes: Casual mode enabled, Weapon pickup improvements, bug fixes, and more

By Ratul Ghosh
Modified Sep 06, 2023 02:06 GMT
Counter-Strike 2 Sptember 5 patch notes (Image via Valve)

Valve has released the first patch of September for Counter-Strike 2, which includes various small but effective fixes that improve gameplay. As the upcoming iteration approaches its unannounced release date, the developers have been trying to address various issues reported by the community to make the game more stable while keeping it fun and competitive.

The major highlight of this patch is the activation of the Casual game mode, which allows players to access maps that are not a part of the Active Duty pool.

This article contains the summary of the September 5 patch notes for Counter-Strike 2. Those interested in a detailed overview can visit the official website.

Patch notes for Counter-Strike 2 September 5 update

Map Fixes

Ancient

  • Fixed CT spawn area shape in minimap

Overpass

  • Adjusted spawn locations to reduce the likelihood of players spawning stuck together

Inferno

  • Various bug fixes and tweaks

Gameplay Changes

  • Re-enabled Casual matchmaking
  • Fixed a bug where dropped weapons were behaving like held weapons
  • Adjusted interpolation parameters
  • Fixed missing bullet tracers on hits
  • Made it easier to pick up dropped weapons

Sound Improvements

  • Fixed a case where music wouldn't play at the end of deathmatch

Miscellaneous Changes

  • Various bug fixes and tweaks to Premier UI elements
  • Adjusted freeze time post-processing effects
  • Fixed missing player models for the first few seconds after team introductions
  • Windows community servers can now appear in Steam Server Browser

This summarizes the September 5 patch notes for Counter-Strike 2. As the game is set to release soon, players can expect it to receive a plethora of patches in the coming days.

Currently, the primary concern reported by the community is the lack of options for altering their primary hand. This has been an option in the franchise since Counter-Strike 1.6, so players expect it to be added to this version of the game as well.

