Counter-Strike 2 September 6 patch notes: Smoke Grenades fix, Tactical Timeout adjustments, bug fixes, and more

Counter-Strike 2’s September 6 patch notes are live, and they contain a plethora of quality-of-life changes. Since Premier mode was added to the game last week, the title has been facing multiple optimization and gameplay issues. Thus, this update focuses on making the game stable for players. Its biggest highlight is the reduction in queued player waiting times.

Community members have complained that the matchmaking system takes too long to find similar-ranked players, even after they are placed in the leaderboard.

This article provides insight into the September 6 patch notes of Counter-Strike 2.

Patch notes for Counter-Strike 2 September 6 update

Map

Overpass

Various bug fixes and tweaks

Gameplay

Added current armor value to the buy menu

Fixed issues with ducking across round transitions

Fixed a case where smoke grenades wouldn't pop

Fixed a case where molotov/incendiary fire area was small in corners

Fixed a case where molotov/incendiary grenades would explode at the throwers feet

Fixed a case where the dropped bomb icon would appear on the radar incorrectly

Continued iterating on dropped weapon pickup

Premier Matchmaking

Shortened "Waiting For Players" from 5 minutes to 2 minutes

Fixed voting to surrender and voting for tactical timeouts

Teams can use 3 tactical timeouts during regulation time and 1 during overtime

Various bug fixes and tweaks to UI elements

Sound

Fixed a case where hit feedback sounds wouldn't play for spectators

Miscellaneous

Allow changing equipped graffiti mid-match

Improved free roaming and chase camera behavior in CSTV

Fixed a case where the money display was cropped in certain languages

Fixed a case where "Block names and avatars of strangers" would replace names with the wrong color words

Fixed a case where the award message for planting the bomb wouldn't show

Fixed issues with alt-tab window switching in fullscreen mode

Added cvars mp_team_timeout_ot_add_once, mp_team_timeout_ot_add_each, mp_team_timeout_ot_max to control timeouts in overtime

This sums up the September 6 patch notes for Counter-Strike 2. The game is currently available exclusively for CS:GO Prime status owners to download and play.