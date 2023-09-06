Counter-Strike 2 September 6 patch notes: Smoke Grenades fix, Tactical Timeout adjustments, bug fixes, and more

Counter-Strike 2’s September 6 patch notes are live, and they contain a plethora of quality-of-life changes. Since Premier mode was added to the game last week, the title has been facing multiple optimization and gameplay issues. Thus, this update focuses on making the game stable for players. Its biggest highlight is the reduction in queued player waiting times.
Community members have complained that the matchmaking system takes too long to find similar-ranked players, even after they are placed in the leaderboard.
This article provides insight into the September 6 patch notes of Counter-Strike 2.
Patch notes for Counter-Strike 2 September 6 update
Map
Overpass
- Various bug fixes and tweaks
Gameplay
- Added current armor value to the buy menu
- Fixed issues with ducking across round transitions
- Fixed a case where smoke grenades wouldn't pop
- Fixed a case where molotov/incendiary fire area was small in corners
- Fixed a case where molotov/incendiary grenades would explode at the throwers feet
- Fixed a case where the dropped bomb icon would appear on the radar incorrectly
- Continued iterating on dropped weapon pickup
Premier Matchmaking
- Shortened "Waiting For Players" from 5 minutes to 2 minutes
- Fixed voting to surrender and voting for tactical timeouts
- Teams can use 3 tactical timeouts during regulation time and 1 during overtime
- Various bug fixes and tweaks to UI elements
Sound
- Fixed a case where hit feedback sounds wouldn't play for spectators
Miscellaneous
- Allow changing equipped graffiti mid-match
- Improved free roaming and chase camera behavior in CSTV
- Fixed a case where the money display was cropped in certain languages
- Fixed a case where "Block names and avatars of strangers" would replace names with the wrong color words
- Fixed a case where the award message for planting the bomb wouldn't show
- Fixed issues with alt-tab window switching in fullscreen mode
- Added cvars mp_team_timeout_ot_add_once, mp_team_timeout_ot_add_each, mp_team_timeout_ot_max to control timeouts in overtime
This sums up the September 6 patch notes for Counter-Strike 2. The game is currently available exclusively for CS:GO Prime status owners to download and play.