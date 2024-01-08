"Crazy we are normalizing animal abuse" - Kai Cenat's pet goldfish dies in just four days, fans left divided

Twitch star Kai Cenat broke down in a recent stream after his pet goldfish passed away. A clip of the stream showcases Kai seemingly breaking down behind the camera as he shows the fish floating motionlessly in the tank the streamer had set up for it. He had purchased the fish only four days prior and had named it Krinklebein.

Fans had predicted that the fish would not last more than a week, based to his prior experiences owning a pet. He previously owned a hamster, which he had named Lil Cenat. It ended up escaping from her cage.

This outcome has driven fans to criticize the streamer, with some talking about how the streamer is "normalizing animal abuse":

"crazy we are normalizing animal abuse now!"

Expand Tweet

"People be doing too much for clout" - Fans left divided as Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's fish dies within four days

Expand Tweet

In a clip of the live stream, Kai Cenat can be heard wailing loudly behind the camera as he sits on a chair, with the camera pointed at the floor. Eventually, the streamer got up while exclaiming:

"No, no, no. Well, he's alive, right?"

The streamer then showcased the glass bowl in which the now deceased Krinklebein remained, floating. Kai knocked on the glass bowl repeatedly, seemingly audibly distressed, but as the fish showed no sign of life, the streamer went back to his chair and seemed to continue crying loudly.

The streamer then also tried to flush the fish down the drain, while stating that he loved it. However, this incident has left fans divided as some were giving their well wishes to Kai, while others condemned him for his careless attitude towards his pets.

Netizens offered their condolences to the streamer and wished that his late pet rests in peace:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On the other side, some others suspected the streamer of using the fish "for clout" and stated that the streamer was doing it "all for the views":

"He had it for only four days before it died and he tried to flush it down the toilet afterwards... People be doing too much for clout"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kai Cenat is a creator who does not shy away from controversy, having had his fair share during the previous year (2023). The streamer was arrested and charged with inciting a riot in Times Square, New York, and was also accused of "glorifying jail" due to his ingenious seven Days In simulated jail livestream.