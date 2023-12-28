Kai Cenat's 5 biggest controversies of 2023

Kai Cenat has recently emerged as a huge star in the streaming sphere, being a member of the AMP (Any Means Possible) group and a part of the W/L community. He has over 8.3 million followers on Twitch, with 2023 proving to be one of the most eventful years of his career.

Kai has gained over 4.85 million followers, more than half of his current audience, within this year. Apart from his ever-entertaining content, the streamer's contentious behavior and participation in multiple controversies have further boosted his popularity.

This article provides a deep dive into the five biggest controversies that Kai has been a part of, from being charged with inciting a riot to being involved in a sexual assault scandal.

Kai Cenat's major 5 controversies for the year 2023

1) Jovi Pena incident

The year started off rough for Kai Cenat, as he was embroiled in a controversy related to his New Year Party. He was part of accusations detailed by TikTok star and X user Jovi Pena. The accusations alleged that she had been a victim of sexual assault at the party.

Specifically, she stated that she was advised by Kai to stay the night in one of the rooms in the house rather than travel, as it was the safer option, However, as per the accusations, a "complete stranger" walked into the room while she was asleep and "brutally r**ed" her until she woke up.

She also alleged that Kai stated that he did not know the person upon being asked, but upon further digging, she found that the man and Kai had been friends for years.

Kai Cenat responded personally to the accusations, he stated that he went directly to the police and "nowhere else":

"As soon as this was brought to my attention, I didn’t go nowhere else but the police. I went to my legal team and I went to the police. I'm not playing. I'm not beating around. This is a serious topic. Let’s go to the police. Let's figure this out. You feel what I'm saying?"

The man in question, Richy "Jiggy," responded to the claims with a video of the alleged incident, which was later taken down. He denied the allegations and stated that he had chosen to remain silent thus far due to being advised by his attorneys to do so.

2) BruceDropEmOff's leaked DMs

Screenshots of the leaked conversation. (Image via @PLZHELPKARDY/X)

In a series of screenshots uploaded by X user @PLZHELPKARDY on October 11, 2023, contentious streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" could allegedly be seen throwing shade at Kai Cenat's acting skills while talking about his role in the short movie Global Pursuit.

Further, he used homophobic slurs to describe American rapper Lil Yachty, as well as using a derogatory term to describe streaming stars Adin Ross and Cheesur.

In the screenshots, Bruce could be seen stating:

"Now n****s want to go into acting like ain't been acting. IDC (I don't care), Cailou, on god, I'm not watching that s**t. Man, though (laughing emoji). Yachty a f****t, too... Remove every post talking about Adin, Cheesur. Them lame cr**kers. That Speed s**t showed it all. MFs is about to do the craziest s**t to stay relevant. Now, Kai (is) playing CS. Lol, MFs are d**k riders."

After this, netizens noticed that the pair unfollowed each other, and Kai addressed the controversy during a livestream on October 13, 2023. He stated:

"I don't want to be your friend no more. I don't want to be associated with you no more. I don't... I don't give a f**k what you got going on. Because it is dangerous to have a n***a like that in my circle."

3) Charged with inciting a riot

On August 4, 2023, Kai Cenat was in New York City, his hometown, for a console giveaway. However, things got rowdy as the crowd that had gathered to meet with the streamer insinuated throwing rocks at the police, while other groups started fighting amongst themselves.

Clearly, the fan turnout was underestimated by the organizers, as thousands of fans came up to Union Square. As things became unruly, Kai Cenat was apprehended by police and escorted away from the crowd. The incident made national headlines, as the streamer was allegedly charged with inciting a riot, as per AP News.

4) Accused of "scamming" for "100+ ideas" and not paying for it

On May 26, 2023, a Twitter user going by the handle @itslclc made allegations of Kai Cenat "scamming" them. Claiming to have been offered the chance to work with Cenat and fellow streamer Dremo, wherein the latter created a Discord server and asked the Twitter user to draft a document. The streamers allegedly asked the user to compose "100+" ideas and "promised" to pay $150 for each one.

Kai stated that he had not utilized the ideas presented by the user while acknowledging that Dremo did put together a creative team:

"I remember Dremo telling me he's going to put together a creative team. Yes! I can admit that. I remember him saying he's putting together a creative team. For sure! Yes! He did say that. But chat, as far as I recall, I do not remember one... I know, I haven't used any ideas. For sure! On everything I love, I remember, I haven't used any ideas."

5) Accused of "glorifying jail" during 7 Days in live stream

Kai Cenat's viral 7 Days In streaming marathon, wherein he spent seven days inside a simulated jail environment with other internet stars and completed various challenges, was touted by many as an attempt to "glorify jail." This came as many individuals believed that Kai's showcasing the jail environment as fun may negatively influence his large audience, mainly young men.

Kai Cenat went off at those criticizing him, pointing out that most who are lambasting him have not even watched the streams and are just going off based on clips that have gone viral. Further, he also mentioned that he had actually gotten together the children from the community and spoke to them personally, which was overlooked by those criticizing:

"Actually click on a f**king stream, you weird f**ks. Little n**** was going based off the mothef**king clips and saying what they had to say about it. But were you there when we did a whole *inaudible* where I literally got the kids in the community, the baddest kids to the community to come to the jail. We actually sat down and spoke to them n*****. Oh, you were- oh, you didn't see that right?"

