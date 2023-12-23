“December 2024” - IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat seemingly agree to a boxing match, fans react

Two of the most prominent streamers at the moment, Darren "IShowSpeed" and Kai Cenat, are potentially gearing up for a boxing match to entertain fans. While these streamer buddies maintain a strong friendship, their dynamic is characterized by playful banter, as evident from the lively exchange showcased earlier today on Kai's Twitch stream.

Both of them have indeed agreed to face each other, and Kai Cenat took the initiative by announcing a proposed window for the showdown:

"December 2024"

"You want my people to send the contract?" - Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed agree to a boxing match

During his latest stream on December 23, Kai Cenat called IShowSpeed and had an exciting conversation about the prospect of them stepping into the boxing ring to face each other. Kai, naturally, took a shot at the YouTube streamer, referring to his recent spar against JJ "KSI." He said:

"Ayy, you got your a** beat."

For those who may have missed the action, Darren had a sparring session with KSI on December 16. However, the match was predictably one-sided, with KSI pretty much dominating each round.

Upon hearing Kai's taunts, IShowSpeed said:

"You're a pu**y. You don't wanna fight me though. You don't wanna fight me because you are a**."

Reacting to this, Kai quickly said:

"No, I'm not a pu**y. Okay, so set up the date to be December 2024. December 2024...no, let's do it the day before GTA comes out."

GTA 6, for those wondering, won't be released before January 2025 (potentially even later). IShowSpeed wasn't quite interested in waiting so long. He said:

"No. Let's do it next year like in March. Let's do it march."

Kai said:

"Next year March? All right, you want my people to send the contract?"

What did fans say?

The clip was shared by the popular online news page Drama Alert (@DramaAlert) and garnered quite a reaction from the online community. Here are some notable responses:

As mentioned earlier, the two content creators are undeniably close friends and even collaborate on a joint channel on the streaming platform Rumble. The potential boxing match is likely to be approached in a lighthearted manner, geared towards entertainment and fun rather than intense competition.