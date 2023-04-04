In a surprise move, Cricket 24 was just announced via tweets from Big Ant Studios and Cricket Australia, boasting markedly improved licensing and Indian representation for the first time ever. This is being described as the most accurate and realistic representation of the sport ever in a video game and is sure to draw a lot of attention.

Developed by Big Ant Studios in partnership with Cricket Australia, Cricket 24 is the sequel to Cricket 22. The game is expected to be released during the Ashes series in Australia this year.

While there is no solid release date as of now, we can speculate that it will be sometime in June 2023 based on the official press release announcement.

Cricket 24 is expected to have major improvements from the previous version

While the full details have not yet been entirely disclosed, we do know the following snippets of information regarding the game as of now, as confirmed by Big Ant Studios:

The game will be set at The Ashes, with vivid commentary and visuals. Additionally, cutscenes, press conferences, and team training sessions will also be included to enhance the sense of realism portrayed by the game.

Players can choose to pick their team or experience The Ashes as a lone player.

Licensing has been markedly improved, with over 200 players. India makes its debut in the Cricket series with additional T20 teams yet to be disclosed. Tournaments such as the Big Bash, The Hundred, and Caribbean Premier League are also included - among others.

Over 50 highly detailed official stadiums, along with a wholly revamped fielding system will make it the best cricket video game experience players can obtain to date.

Additionally, cross-platform support with online play all across the globe has been touted as one of its standout features.

The Pro Team mode allows players to collect cards to build their very own customizable dream team. An auction mode has also been added that allows players around the world to compete in this teambuilding aspect.

Weekly challenges are an addition to the single-player experience that allows for more engaging career mode playthroughs.

Cricket 24 is set for release very soon on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will also be available for pre-order.

