Crypto streamer accidentally leaks private keys on stream, viewers steal over $60K from his account

Brazilian crypto streamer Ivan Bianco, or "Fraternidade Crypto," had a big scare recently. On August 31, 2023, the content creator suffered a loss of more than $60K after mistakenly exposing his private keys online. A private key, also known as a secret key in cryptocurrency, encrypts and decrypts data. It should only be shared with its generator or authorized parties.

During his recent livestream about Bitcoin and blockchain games, the YouTuber attempted to retrieve his passwords for the Gala Games platform from a text file on his computer. Unfortunately, he had stored his passwords in the same text file as the seed phrase for his Crypto wallet, enabling unknown individuals to seize control of his wallets and pilfer his funds.

Expand Tweet

Crypto streamer left in tears as he loses his money

In the livestream stream, the crypto streamer was visibly distraught and in tears as he attempted to explain his troubling situation. He even made a heartfelt plea to the individual who had taken his money, urging them to return it. He said (transcript from Cointelegraph.com):

"I accidentally showed my private key live, and the person had really quickly sent it to another address. I tried to close the broadcast and send crypto to another address, but I was too late.”

Fraternidade Crypto claimed to have lost his life savings due to the accident, pleading with viewers to return the money for a reward. He also revealed his plans to involve the local police.

There's some positive news from online reports, indicating that the content creator has managed to recover a significant portion, if not the entirety, of his lost funds.

Brazilian crypto executive Guilherme Rennó said about the situation:

"Rumors that he managed to recover a good part of the money. I'm rooting for it."

Fraternidade Crypto later revealed (transcript from Cointelegraph.com):

"I recovered $50k, approximately 86,000 MATIC. Everything else is still lost, incalculable value as they are NFTs, estimated value of approximately 15k dollars still lost."

What did the community say?

The online community was naturally amused at the news. X (formerly Twitter) users, in particular, have flooded the social media platform with troll-worthy comments and memes. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans think the crypto streamer's $60K plummeted in value (Image via Twitter)

Fans share their reaction to the news about the crypto streamer (Image via Twitter)

Fans continue to troll the crypto streamer (Image via Twitter)

Despite Fraternidade Crypto recouping part of his money, the news serves as an important reminder to maintain online safety and safeguard private information.