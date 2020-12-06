CS:GO players discover game-breaking glitch on Engage after Operation Broken Fang update

CS:GO players have discovered a game-breaking glitch on the new Engage map in the game's latest operation, Broken Fang.

According to a video by YouTuber Raz, there's a glitch on the Engage map that can cause the game to crash. This glitch comes with the new ping feature in CS:GO. Upon triggering, this glitch causes the game to freeze for everyone present in the lobby, ultimately resulting in a game crash.

However, players cannot execute this glitch by themselves as it requires a total of four players from the same team to ping a certain spot on the map.

With a plethora of new additions to CS:GO with the new Broken Fang update, it is understandable that there may be small glitches. However, with a glitch that can potentially crash entire lobbies, Valve may need to act fast to fix this glitch in CS:GO.

Here's how the glitch can be triggered on the Engage map in CS:GO.

A glitch in CS:GO is causing game crashes on Engage

The glitch on CS:GO's new Engage map requires a total of four players to execute.

At the terrorist spawn site in the new map, there's a four-storey building with "MASS CARS" written on it. A revolving car is also visible next to the building and this revolving car is the key to triggering the glitch successfully.

Four players need to ping on the revolving car to trigger the glitch. As can be seen in the video published by Raz, after four players ping the car the game freezes, and eventually the entire lobby crashes.

This glitch if over-exploited by players can become a very bad experience as teams heading towards a victory can find themselves crashing out of the lobby and lose the game.

With all being said and heard, Operation Broken Fang is a fantastic update to CS:GO. But a game-breaking glitch such as this one can ruin the experience of playing the game. Hopefully, Valve will spot the glitch soon and release a fix. Until then, it might be worth being on the lookout for players exploiting this glitch on the Engage map.