CS GO: The alleged reason why Dosia was banned on Twitch

Dosia, a CS: GO veteran and popular streamer, was banned from Twitch.

He put out a tweet announcing the same, and said he was in a state of shock.

Dosia - a professional CS: GO player (Picture Courtesy: PGL/YT)

Mikhail Stolyarov is a professional CS: GO player from Russia. He is famous through his game aliases: Dosia or X God. He has played for Virtus.Pro and was a part of Major Winning side Gambit Esports in 2017. Dosia is the first Russian to win a CS: GO Major, and is also a popular streamer of the legendary FPS game, with each of his streams averaging around 8 to 10k concurrent viewers.

Dosia’s Twitch channel banned

Dosia tweeted today that his Twitch account had been banned, and he was in a state of shock. This comes after a wave of bans that Twitch has imposed on streamers for violating its terms of service and guidelines of the community. The streaming giant has started becoming quite strict against anyone breaking these policies. They had earlier banned DrDisrespect and even the POTUS, Donald Trump.

banned on twitch :( im in full shock — Dosia XGod (@XGodDosia) July 3, 2020

The only likely reason for his ban was the alleged use of homophobic slurs on a live stream. According to many sources, he allegedly used the Russian homophobic slur ‘pidor’ on his stream. However, no official reason has been stated yet, so this is just speculation.

Dosia is not the first CS: GO professional to be banned as earlier this week, Fernando "fer" Alvarenga was also handed a similar punishment for the use of racist slurs on a live stream.

Here are some of the comments from replies on a subreddit of CS: GO regarding the discussion of Dosia's ban on Twitch. Most of the fan reactions have been of disapproval and dissatisfaction.

A user MentalHealthCrisis stated:

“Obviously, if he has said something homophobic then he has to take the ban. If it's some sort of misunderstanding because people don't understand Russian, that's not good.”

Another user RotorBoy95 noted:

I swear to god Russians have completely free reigns as far as the fans are concerned. Don't get me wrong I think dosia seems like a nice guy, certainly not some evil homophobic mastermind trying to trick twitch by speaking russian but every time a Russian gets banned it's "oh you don't understand, the word has a different meaning in Russian, it's a completely different culture so it's okay"

Another user RePulseTwo said:

Maybe Dosia should have read site rules first...And realized that he cant say the things he said. Its a private company, they can do whatever they want as long as Twitch remains within legal boundaries. And they did.