CS2 Pro gets permanently banned after stealing SSDs from Stewie2k and NiKo

A CS2 pro player was recently banned by ESL/FACEIT. Nineteen-year-old Adam "nbgee12" Zanzoul admitted that he was allowed into the venue at night and that he "took stuff" that he wasn't supposed to. He was charged by ESL and FACEIT after they discovered that the player stole SSDs that belonged to Stewie2k, NiKo, and NertZ.

The incident initially began surfacing after nbgee12 himself confessed to everything live on a stream. He explained when and how he ended up in the situation.

CS2 pro made confessions regarding the incident that got him banned

The CS2 pro, nbgee12 appeared on CoJoMo's stream. CoJoMo is a pro player and content creator for the Esports organization Take Flyte. Here, nbgee12 explained the whole situation with him getting a permanent ban from ESL/FACEIT.

"So, like a quick TLDR is I went, or I was like let into the venue, like during the night, and I like took stuff. I was like somewhere I wasn't supposed to be and I took stuff I wasn't supposed to."

While in the video, it was claimed that the ban is for five years, the pro has been permanently banned on the FACEIT platform. The SSDs were the ones used for players involved at IEM Dallas which was won by G2 Esports. However, the game was seemingly not affected by the whole ordeal to begin with.

His motivations behind taking the SSDs still remain unclear but the Counter-Strike 2 pro did explain that he was rather sleep-deprived, hungry, and even under the influence when the incident took place.

Regardless of what drove him to do it, now he will likely never play on FACEIT servers or have anything to do with ESL on a positive note. He was detained by authorities at IEM Dallas 2024 on May 31.

He was accused of trespassing as well as stealing the SSDs at the time. Interestingly, this isn't the first incident of conflict involving nbgee12. He was previously banned by FACEIT Pro League for attempted match-fixing and has been permanently banned on ESEA for trying to evade a ban.

The IEM Dallas incident came to light merely 60 days after his FACEIT ban was lifted by ESL due to new policies. This old ban was meant to last for 100 years making it practically permanent.

Now, after getting away from that ban, the 19-year-old CS2 player has landed himself into another permanent ban from the same organization.

