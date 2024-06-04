"This dude handled it incredibly": Internet applauds CS2 pro apEX for braving through trash talk from crowd

In the recent Grand Final match of IEM Dallas 2024, CS2 pro apEX faced some complications from the fans present at the venue. This 31-year-old Counter-Strike pro player is one of the players who is currently competing in the pro scene as a part of Team Vitality. During their match against G2 Esports on Inferno, they started to come back from an underwhelming 5-7 first half. This led the viewers attending the event to let out a rather unusual chant targeting the CS2 pro apEX.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Following the unusual chant directed towards apEX, @JakeSucky reacted that the 31-year-old pro players handled it perfectly.

James Banks' comment (Image via X)

The British professional host, interviewer, and journalist @BanKsEsports AKA James Banks commented on the post, disclosing that the chant was making apEX perform better.

@dgsire's comment on X (Image via X)

Another X user stated that some people say the pro players do not feel the crowd pressure while some other players show it like apEX.

X user @PainkillerTTV's reaction to the post (Image via X)

The user @PainkillerTTV expressed their feelings that they have become a fan while watching apEX have fun with the chant and perform better to secure several unbelievable clutches.

The X user @clinky343's comment (Image via X)

@clunky343 commented that this type of banter is what makes watching CS Pro matches worthwhile. Additionally, they also said that the CS2 pro apEX knows the chant is not serious.

@lucasgabt's comment on the post (Image via X)

@lucasgabt stated that they are all in for the chants and they didn't forget how the crowd/fans called or pinpointed the players’ locations by chanting during the G2 vs 9z match.

Also read: Is CS2 anticheat VAC fixed? Recent banwave explained

CS2 pro apEX faces toxic crowd calmly

While Team Vitality started to make their comeback by winning several consecutive rounds, it led fans cheering for G2 Esports to start an unusual chant. Although Team Vitality was making a swift comeback, the chant became more consistent. CS2 pro apEX could hear the chant in the background while playing the match, but he was not getting agitated and focused on the game.

apEX didn’t let the unusual chant from the fans pull him down and performed exceptionally well throughout the second half of the match.

For more CS2 articles, check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback