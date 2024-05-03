Is CS2 anticheat VAC fixed? Recent banwave explained

The CS2 anti-cheat VAC system was lagging when the new version of CS:GO was initially launched in September 2023. This meant that the game would be plagued with hackers and that's exactly the kind of situation that arose. However, in a recent wave of bans across the game, it would appear that the VAC has been somewhat fixed.

The VAC is supposed to keep cheaters out of the game but in CS2, especially at higher elo, hackers became a common phenomenon. Spinbots and wallhacks were so frequent that many players decided to stay away from the game until a fix was in place. So has the VAC been fixed? The answer is both, yes and no.

CS2 VAC issues explained

A recent report suggests that VAC has banned multiple players altogether under suspicion of cheating. Videos of multiple players being removed from the server and getting banned in quick succession went viral a few days ago.

Valve Anti-Cheat or VAC has faced some trouble keeping hackers out of the system in recent history. For the longest time, Spinbotters would top frag by quickly disposing off the enemy team in one fell swoop.

However, it would now appear that VAC has fixed that hole in its system too by canceling matches after observing "irregular gameplay." This is when someone in the game is suspected of cheating but doesn't get banned right away.

Instead, VAC just cancels the match. This match cancellation has been reported to be swift as it happens in the first few rounds of the match saving players time and effort.

So, does this mean all the hacking issues have been fixed? Not quite, wallhacks have still not found a solution that is effective and it will probably take some time for Valve to fix it.

Sometimes, cheaters are easy to spot such as Spinbotters but wallhacks in CS2 are notorious for being difficult to catch and subsequently VAC ban. While VAC could notice wallhackers while looking for irregular gameplay, it's still an easy one to miss. Here's where the overwatch system comes in handy.

What is the overwatch system?

The overwatch system belongs to the iconic CS:GO. It allowed regular players to take on the role of investigators to look into matters and find a fix for them.

In CS:GO, regular players who had a certain personal trust factor score, a certain amount of hours in the game, and an active prime status among other things were invited to become investigators for the overwatch system. Clips would then be reviewed by these players to determine whether to ban a potential hacker or not.

CS2 has reportedly implemented the overwatch system very recently but it would appear that regular players have not found an invitation just yet. Perhaps access to the overwatch system will only be given to a certain group of people which could be the devs or a smaller select group of players.