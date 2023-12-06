With Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 finally arriving, we now know what its file size is on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The latest update was expected to be a hefty one, with CDPR revealing that they were adding plenty of fresh content to the game, including a rideable Metro system, partner hangouts, replayable car races, and more.

Cyberpunk update 2.1 has been confirmed to be the final major patch that the title will receive, with the dev team likely working on Witcher 4 and Orion. If this is to be the swan song, CDPR seems to have once again delivered on its commitment to better the title and the in-game player experience.

How big is Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S?

The reported file sizes for Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 are as follows:

PC - 43 GB

PS5 - 37.8 GB

Xbox - 53.68 GB

The PC file size is reportedly 43 GB on GOG and around 24 GB on Steam. This is likely due to how the download is packaged on the different platforms. Irrespective of that, this is roughly the file size of update 2.1 that players can expect when downloading it on their device.

Expand Tweet

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 allows V to travel in the NCART Metro system, making traversing the city quicker and allowing players to see the setting from a different perspective. CDPR has also introduced new cars and bikes, including the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet.

Additionally, a new 'Accessibility' tab and a host of new features have been implemented with update 2.1. Gameplay changes have been added, which players can check out in the patch notes. They can also invite their in-game romantic partners to hang out in any of the apartments.

Expand Tweet

Adding a splash of music-on-the-go, a Radioport has been introduced. This device allows V to plug into the radio while exploring the city on foot or the metro. Replayable car races, HUD optimization, new chase sequences, and more await players when they sign into Cyberpunk 2077 post-update 2.1.

With the recent Phantom Liberty, update 2.0, and update 2.1, Cyberpunk 2077 has truly justified its The Game Awards 'Best Ongoing' title nomination. While its initial release was a tumultuous affair, the persistence of the dev team has turned it into one of the best RPGs around right now.