Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.62 official notes: Introduces new Ray Tracing: Overdrive preset, Benchmark improvements, and more

A new Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.62 is now available and the new update will be rolling out for PC, bringing in the technology preview of the new Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode.

The update highlight will be more for high-end systems as CD Projekt Red is looking to push the graphics barrier further in their title.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame



Please note that this cutting-edge feature is only available on the highest-performing hardware. Read more: Patch 1.62 for Cyberpunk 2077 is being rolled out on PC. This update brings the technology preview of Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode.Please note that this cutting-edge feature is only available on the highest-performing hardware. Read more: cp2077.ly/Patch162 Patch 1.62 for Cyberpunk 2077 is being rolled out on PC. This update brings the technology preview of Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode. Please note that this cutting-edge feature is only available on the highest-performing hardware. Read more: cp2077.ly/Patch162 https://t.co/SVMBw9YgFb

When talking about the update, the developers mentioned the following,

“Together with NVIDIA, we’re bringing a completely new, fully ray-traced, aka path-traced, rendering mode to the game with this patch – Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode. We’re proud of it. It pushes the boundaries of what's possible in technology.”

They continued,

“However, because it is so new and fundamentally different from what we've been using so far, we know it's not going to be perfect from the start and players might experience some issues – that’s why we’ve decided to call it a “Technology Preview”. This is a vision of the future that we want to share, and we're committed to continue working on and improving this feature.”

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.62 official notes

1) Path Tracing: Technology Preview

Added a Ray Tracing: Overdrive preset which includes the Path Tracing technology. You can enable the Ray Tracing: Overdrive preset in Settings > Graphics > Quick Preset, or just Path Tracing separately in Settings > Graphics in the Ray Tracing section.

Additionally, we included an option to render path-traced screenshots in Photo Mode for other Ray-Tracing-capable graphics cards with at least 8GB VRAM. If your graphics card has more than 8GB VRAM and this option is still greyed out, it means you need to lower your in-game resolution.

Note that the higher the resolution and the less powerful the GPU is, the longer it will take to take a screenshot (between a few seconds to several minutes). You can enable Path Tracing for Photo Mode in Settings > Graphics in the Ray Tracing section.

2) DLAA

Added NVIDIA DLAA, an AI-based anti-aliasing mode designed to improve image quality. DLAA requires a NVIDIA RTX graphics card. It can be enabled in Settings > Graphics in the NVIDIA DLSS section.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame Introducing Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, an FIA Agent for the NUSA. Team up and take on an impossible mission of espionage & survival in #PhantomLiberty , a spy-thriller expansion for #Cyberpunk2077 set in an all new district of Night City. Coming 2023 to PC, PS5 & Xbox Series X|S. Introducing Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, an FIA Agent for the NUSA. Team up and take on an impossible mission of espionage & survival in #PhantomLiberty, a spy-thriller expansion for #Cyberpunk2077 set in an all new district of Night City. Coming 2023 to PC, PS5 & Xbox Series X|S. https://t.co/jjTuv5PDXA

3) Intel XeSS

Added support for Intel Xe Super Sampling 1.1, an upscaling technology using machine learning to provide improved performance with high image quality. It can be enabled in Settings > Graphics in the Resolution Scaling section.

4) Benchmark improvements

Improved the Benchmark to display more information in the results screen, including PC specs, GPU driver version and selected settings.

Poll : 0 votes