Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition owners will be partially compensated for upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion

Cyberpunk 2077 is far from dead, and if anything, the game may get even bigger with at least one new expansion planned for a 2023 release. All of this and more was announced on September 6 during a special livestream by developers CD Projekt Red. While most of the news was positive, there was unfortunate news for all the players of older-gen consoles.

As announced by CD Projekt Red, the latest patch 1.6 will be the last major update for those playing on the older-gen consoles of Xbox and PlayStation. While CD Projekt Red didn't provide an exact reason for their decision, fans were left upset. To make matters worse, some who had bought the game's Legendary Edition were left in limbo.

There is now official confirmation that all owners of Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition will be compensated. This is due to the fact that they won't be able to get the content that was promised to them. While it might not be great for those players, something is better than nothing.

Following the stoppage of active development on older-gen consoles, CD Projekt Red announces compensation for Cyberpunk 2077 owners

Many feel that Cyberpunk 2077 is an unsuitable game for older hardware. The game's terrible launch state is often blamed for that decision, and CD Projekt Red seems to have indirectly agreed, based on their latest decision. However, there's no denying that the game was released on what used to be the current-gen consoles back then, and there was even a Limited Edition.

Owners of the Limited Edition are expected to be receiving their first game expansion, which will be arriving sometime in 2023. Titled Phantom Liberty, it will take players to the new United States of America, a dystopian version of the actual country.

Only a short teaser has been revealed so far, but older-generation console owners won't be able to play it. In this case, the only viable option is to upgrade to a current-generation console and use the same account. To compensate those entitled to the upcoming DLC, players will be refunded in the form of Microsoft Store Credit.

Furthermore, CD Projekt Red has officially confirmed this on their website. Users are requested to wait for further details to find out who is eligible and when the refund process will begin.

While some opposed the recent decision to go current-gen, many were in agreement. They are of the opinion that Cyberpunk 2077 can finally hit its potential now as developers only have to think about the superior hardware. On the other hand, this is sad news for those who haven't managed to upgrade their gaming consoles yet.

