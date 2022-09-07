 Xbox One X vs Xbox series S: How does the performance compare?

The Xbox One X and the Xbox Series S span two generations and represent the evolution of the consoles from Microsoft's gaming division. It has created a rich legacy that wasn't always on top, with PlayStation providing stiff competition. Sometimes, it even gets some of its strategies wrong, but not with the two in the discussion.

When the Xbox One X was released, it was the most powerful console of its time. While there could be some arguments due to the PS4 Pro, it packed a fantastic blend of performance and efficiency. Many experts in the industry consider it to be a big success in terms of quality and finances.

The Xbox Series S isn't the most potent option in the next-generation console series. If anything, the Xbox Series X should seem like a better equivalent, yet the more affordable console does things better overall.

It's not as straightforward as some think, as the old-generation monster is still ahead in certain things. While some might think that such a comparison isn't relevant today, they would be entirely wrong.

The Xbox Series S is a perfect testament to how much the brand has grown since the Xbox One X

When Microsoft released the Xbox One X in 2017, it created massive hype among fans. Having been bullied by PlayStation on many occasions, Microsoft finally had a device that could prove a worthy competition. For an older generation console, the One X boasted tremendous power and it is still ahead of the Series S as far as raw power output is concerned.

The Xbox One X is powered by an 8-core AMD Jaguar CPU, clocking fan speeds of 2.3 GHz. It can produce up to 6 teraflops of graphical prowess and has 2 GB more RAM than the Xbox Series S. This will make it seem like the One X has more power than the latter. However, it's not the case since in reality as the next-gen console outdoes its older counterpart.

The main issue for the One X is the Jaguar CPU, as it's the same model which powered the 2013 version. The older architecture creates a paradox that causes some significant issues. Xbox's focus was to allow players to play at 4K resolution, and they did deliver on it. The previous generation console will do better on this day in terms of rendering resolution.

The higher resolution comes at a cost, as most games can only offer 30 FPS to balance the higher resolution. In comparison, most games run at 1080P on the Xbox Series S. However, it offers better frames on most occasions, and one can agree that it's a far better balance.

This is possible due to the newer architecture of the AMD CPUs that power the machines. While it has 2 GB lesser RAM, it's DDR6 compared to the DDR5 of the One X. Moreover, the device is actively supported as Xbox attempts to unlock even more power. A recent software update will allow developers to use an even more significant part of the RAM.

Despite the lesser specifications on paper, the Xbox Series S can perform much more efficiently. The 512GB NVMe SSD storage is less than the 1 TB HDD storage on the Xbox One X. Yet, it offers faster loading, seamless switches and resumes across games.

The next-gen features are only available on the newer consoles. For example, Ray tracing in selective parts is something that can't be enjoyed on the Xbox One X. The Series S also comes with Xbox's velocity architecture, which remains somewhat untested. That doesn't mean that developers won't be taking advantage of it in the future.

In terms of the rendered resolution, the One X still outdoes the Xbox Series S. However, Xbox was pretty straightforward with the latter regarding what kind of device they wanted. It is far more balanced and packs almost all the new-generation features.

While the Xbox One X can support a Blu-ray disc and offer better render resolution, it's outdated in today's terms. It will also cost more to acquire, but fans will have to salvage a second-hand deal as its production has been stopped after the release of the next-generation consoles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta